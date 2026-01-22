With the NBA trade deadline two weeks away, league executives continue to assess potential fits across conferences. According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic have emerged as possible trade partners as both franchises evaluate roster needs ahead of Feb. 5.

Siegel reported Thursday that Minnesota is widely expected to pursue backcourt help.

“Everyone around the NBA knows that the Minnesota Timberwolves want to add a point guard, and they are heavily expected to make a move for a guard before Feb. 5,” Siegel wrote. “Who that will be is dependent on the market, as Rob Dillingham and Mike Conley are their only real trade assets at this point.”

Several guards have been linked to Minnesota in recent discussions, including Chicago Bulls players Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu and Tre Jones, along with Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk. Siegel added that Tyus Jones and Collin Sexton are also names league personnel have connected to the Timberwolves, though Charlotte has indicated it would seek meaningful value — either draft picks or a young prospect — in any Sexton deal.

Minnesota’s urgency stems from its positioning in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves enter Thursday at 27-17, sitting seventh in the standings and searching for consistency after dropping three straight games. They will look to halt that slide when they host the Chicago Bulls (21-22) at 8:00 p.m. ET to open a three-game homestand.

Magic, Timberwolves emerge as potential trade partners ahead of deadline

On the other side of the potential equation, Orlando is navigating its own financial and roster considerations. Siegel reported that the Magic are open to moving multiple rotation pieces as they weigh short-term upgrades against long-term payroll flexibility.

“There has been talk as of late that the Orlando Magic are open to moving Tyus Jones, Goga Bitadze, and/or Jonathan Isaac before this season's trade deadline,” Siegel wrote. “Bitadze is an intriguing center who could fetch multiple second-round picks in a trade and free up salary for the 2026-27 season in the process.”

Siegel added that Orlando could dip below the luxury tax by taking back less salary in a deal, while still making a secondary upgrade to bolster its playoff push. However, the Magic’s broader strategy appears focused on flexibility, with the organization unlikely to pursue players beyond those on expiring contracts given a significant payroll increase looming this offseason.

The Magic (23-19) currently sit seventh in the Eastern Conference and are balancing development with contention. Orlando recently returned from a European trip in which it split two games against the Memphis Grizzlies, earning a win in Berlin before falling in London. The Magic will resume play Thursday night by hosting the Charlotte Hornets (16-28) at 7:00 p.m. ET.

While no deal between Minnesota and Orlando has been reported as imminent, the alignment of needs — Minnesota’s search for guard depth and Orlando’s willingness to move salary while collecting assets — has drawn league attention. As the deadline approaches, both teams are expected to remain active in discussions as they seek marginal gains that could shape the remainder of their seasons.