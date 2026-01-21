The NBA Trade Deadline is approaching rapidly on Feb. 5. As a result, talks appear to be intensifying between the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans, specifically, about the future of Zion Williamson.

This week, it was reported that talks involve both Williamson and center Yves Misi, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Bulls' executive Arturas Karnisovas is actively involved. However, there is a greater chance that Chicago will get Missi instead of Williamson.

Nevertheless, the Pelicans are less likely to trade Missi, especially since the Bulls are reluctant to make any drastic changes.

“Yes, Missi has lost minutes from his rookie season, going from 26.8 per game last season to 18.6 now, but he’s still a solid rim runner with the potential to be an elite rim protector,” Cowely wrote. “In other words, the Pelicans are willing to trade him, but they’re not going to give him away. So getting a deal done would be tricky, especially because the Bulls aren’t looking to give away draft assets in a trade.”

Given Williamson's vulnerability to injuries, the possibility of his coming to Chicago is likely scarce.

Essentially, the Pelicans are trying to make up for letting go of an unprotected first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks.

Zion Williamson would theoretically have something to offer the Bulls

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Williamson would be the essential buy-low player for the Bulls, per Clutch Scoops. The type of player whose value is currently low due to underperformance and/or injury. But whose value could increase over time as performance improves in a new setting.

That is especially the case given that many Bulls' players are playing out their contracts.

“I’ve heard that there’s been some smoke there about Chicago scouting New Orleans in recent weeks, and Zion would be the ideal buy-low candidate for a team like the Bulls, who have a lot of expiring contracts,” Siegel said.

Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, and Jalen Smith have expiring contracts at season's end. Therefore, they will become unrestricted free agents.

Williamson is currently averaging 22.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.