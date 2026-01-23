The Buffalo Bills are on the prowl for a new head coach after firing Sean McDermott, and they have a number of options to choose from. Some of those options have previous head coaching experience, while some are looking for their first break after being a coordinator.

Then you have someone who has no college or pro coaching experience, and that would be Philip Rivers. After coming out of retirement for a month and some change to play for the Indianapolis Colts, Rivers will now be interviewing for the Bills' head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If Rivers finds a way to wow the Bills and is hired, he would be making history that hasn't been seen since 1961.

“Jeff Saturday in 2022 with the Colts was the last person named an NFL head coach — albeit on an interim basis — without any prior college or pro coaching experience. Norm Van Brocklin in 1961 is the last person to be hired as a full-time NFL head coach without any prior college or pro coaching experience at all,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Funny enough, the last time the Colts were in the playoffs, it was against the Bills in 2020, as Rivers and Josh Allen faced off. Rivers and Allen have a close relationship, which probably went into the reason why the Bills want to interview him.

Over the past few weeks, there have been talks that Rivers could be considered a potential head coach candidate in this cycle. It was uncertain how many interviews he would get, but it looks like he already has one in the books.

It makes sense, as Rivers has been regarded as one of the smarter quarterbacks to play the game, and he is a true leader. That's the type of person you'd want on your sidelines, whether he's a coach or a player.