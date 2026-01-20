The New York Knicks have struggled for the better part of a month now. They've lost nine of their last 11 games, including each of their last four matchups. After making multiple recent blockbuster trades involving tons of draft picks for players such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby, New York's recent struggles are a massive disappointment.

The NBA trade deadline is coming up, and changes could be coming. Newsday's Steve Popper reported that people around the league are beginning to speculate that the Knicks might consider trading Towns. While a league source told him that they haven't shopped the center yet, the former first overall pick has been brought up in trade talks with numerous teams.

The Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, and Memphis Grizzlies were all reported as teams that have shown interest in Towns. The Milwaukee Bucks have long been considered a likely Towns trade destination, too, because the Knicks are viewed as Giannis Antetokounmpo's preferred trade destination if he ends up committing to a trade request. It still seems unlikely that Towns would be moved, considering his first year in New York was just last season and was arguably his career year. Superstars are traded left and right in the modern NBA, though. So, if Towns were put on the trading block, which teams would serve as his best fit?

The Golden State Warriors became a dynasty because of their small-ball philosophy. Fans have long wondered how the team would fare with an interior presence, though. Towns is one of the best centers in the NBA. Making the money work in a trade would be easier said than done for the Warriors, but as a pure fit, he would make some sense for Golden State.

With Stephen Curry on the roster, the Warriors prioritize the 3-point shot. Towns is an elite 3-point shooter who would let the Warriors continue with their style of play. Jimmy Butler just suffered a torn ACL. His contract would likely have to be included to make a trade for Towns work. The Warriors probably can't reach contention status even after swapping an injured Butler for Towns, though. The Knicks surely wouldn't want to trade for an injured player anyway.

6. Milwaukee Bucks

A Towns-to-Milwaukee trade probably only happens in a deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo. While that decision would be understandable for the Knicks, considering The Greek Freak is a two-time MVP and one of the best players in the NBA, it would be questionable for the Bucks. Trading for draft capital and young assets would make more sense for the Bucks, but reports suggest that the Bucks would trade their franchise icon to a destination he wants to land in.

Towns' fit in Milwaukee would be questionable because they already added Myles Turner in the offseason. Both Turner and Towns are great 3-point shooting big men, but they probably can't share the floor together. A center logjam with two veterans wouldn't get the Bucks set off on the right trajectory in life after Antetokounmpo, so they'd probably look to flip Towns in another trade if he ended up with the team. Still, they have to be mentioned as a fit because of the Antetokounmpo-for-Towns rumors.

The Indiana Pacers were a game away from becoming NBA champions last season. The mighty have fallen ever since, as they are now last in the Eastern Conference standings. Of course, Tyrese Haliburton's injury is the biggest cause for Indiana's regression. However, the departure of Myles Turner in free agency hasn't done the team any favors.

The addition of Towns won't help the Pacers contend this year, but he'd be a great addition for when the team is again led by Haliburton next season. Haliburton is arguably the best playmaker in the NBA, so Towns would surely benefit from playing alongside him.

4. Memphis Grizzlies

Of the three teams rumored as teams interested in Towns, the Memphis Grizzlies make the least sense, but they'd still be a pretty solid fit for Towns. Assuming he were dealt in a deal for the disgruntled Ja Morant, and not for Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies would have an impressive frontcourt pairing.

Both Towns and Jackson can shoot the three-ball, which would really open up the offense for some creative schemes and play designs. Their combined 3-point expertise would be tough for almost any opposing team to defend, too. Plus, Jackson's rim protection would pair nicely with Towns.

Towns isn't a terrible defender inside, but his blocks numbers have been down for a few seasons now. Jackson could cover for him in that regard as a former Defensive Player of the Year and multi-time league leader in blocks. Zach Edey is on Memphis' roster, too. He has struggled with injuries through two seasons, so Towns' presence on the roster would help limit his exposure to overuse and provide further insurance if he continues to hurt his ankles.

3. Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards already made the biggest trade of the year, so what is stopping them from making another blockbuster deal? The Wizards dealt next to nothing for Trae Young, so they still have assets to create a package for Towns. Even with Young, Washington is still a ways away from contending.

Another All-Star addition would fast-track their rebuild. The Wizards are loaded with guards and wings. Alex Sarr is the only long-term option inside, though. The former number two pick could play alongside Towns. Defense would certainly be a concern on a Young/Towns-led team, but Washington is still one of his best trade fits.

2. Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have three players who average 19 points per game. However, they've yet to take the next step forward when it comes to winning games. A glaring weakness at the center position is a big reason why. The Hornets are giving their center minutes to Ryan Kalkbrenner, Moussa Diabate, and Mason Plumlee.

Kalkbrenner has been solid during his rookie season, but he still seems best off in reserve duty. Towns would give the Hornets the boost they need. He fits the team's philosophy, as both the Hornets and Towns like to shoot a lot of shots from beyond the arc. Towns would also surely thrive with an elite and unique passer like LaMelo Ball feeding him the ball, too.

1. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have long needed more 3-point shooting. That is why they traded four first-round picks and additional assets to acquire Desmond Bane in the offseason. The ex-Grizzlies wing has improved Orlando's spacing, but they still rank just 28th in both 3-point makes (11 per game) and 3-point percentage (33.9%).

With Orlando's two best players, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, being slashers who like to score inside, the Magic need players who thrive beyond the arc. Most centers aren't great from deep, but Towns is the best 3-point shooting five-man in NBA history, making him the perfect fit for Orlando's roster.

Now, acquiring Towns' contract would likely mean including Jalen Suggs in a deal. This might not be the end of the world, though. Not only has Suggs struggled to stay on the floor throughout his career, but both Banchero and Wagner like to operate with the ball in their hands, so the Magic might be able to get away with not dedicating a lot of minutes to typical playmaking point guards. Anthony Black has really started to come on strong in recent months, too.

This is the year to go all in for Eastern Conference teams, so the Magic should trade for Towns before the trade deadline. They are by far his best trade destination.