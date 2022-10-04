It’s been two and half decades since Seattle had the SuperSonics, but it is obvious the city’s love for the NBA hasn’t faded. That much is clear when the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers played their preseason game in Climate Pledge Arena on Monday.

Seattle fans showed they want the NBA to return to the city, with several supporters chanting “SuperSonics” during the Clippers-Blazers game.

🗣 ‘SuperSonics! SuperSonics!’ Seattle fans want their Sonics back! pic.twitter.com/jXuHY8WoLQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 4, 2022

Former Sonics coach George Karl, who served the team from 1992 to 1998, was even honored and met with loud cheers and much jubilation during the game. The same goes for team legend Lenny Wilkens, as well as Seattle native Jamal Crawford.

A standing ovation for Sonics legend Lenny Wilkens here in Seattle 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hOfNgpuOfX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 4, 2022

For what it’s worth, there is a possibility that the NBA really expands in Seattle, as well as in Las Vegas in the upcoming years. Recently it has been rumored that the league is planning to announce its Seattle and Las Vegas expansions this preseason, though there has been no new updates ever since.

Seattle and SuperSonics fans, however, are clearly making a case for the league to consider bringing a franchise to the city. The love for basketball from the Seattle faithful remains at an all-time high, and even decades of the absence hasn’t deterred them from pushing to bring the NBA back to the city.

It remains to be seen what Adam Silver and co. will do, but hopefully, they heard all the chants and felt the desire from the supporters.