It seems Shaquille O'Neal has been looking at memes lately, as he saw one claiming that Joel Embiid would “lock up and contain” a prime Shaq. Shaquille O'Neal reposted the image on his Instagram, and asked for people's thoughts, while making his opinion on the topic known.

“i like these conversations. give me your thoughts. you already kno mine. #barbecuechickenalert,” Shaquille O'Neal wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Even though Joel Embiid won the MVP award this season, he did not have much support in the comments. Many responders balked at the notion that Embiid could even challenge prime Shaquille O'Neal in a one-on-one.

One commenter even responded that he does not think there is a single person in today's NBA that could hang with prime Shaq.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The good thing is that Embiid does not have to worry about containing prim Shaq. He has to worry about what it will take for him to have success in the NBA playoffs. He has failed to get past the second round, and now it seems like he will be without James Harden next season.

James Harden has requested a trade, and while it is not a given that Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey will give in and trade James Harden, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the 76ers heading into next season. The team will likely not be a favorite to win the east next season. If this season goes south in Philadelphia, many believe that Embiid could look to leave.

It will be interesting to see if Embiid's legacy could come close to competing with Shaq's at the end of his career.