The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off a big win on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors, 137-128. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is coming off a five-game injury layoff, had himself quite a ballgame, finishing with a team-high 33 points on 14-of-24 shooting, to go along with three rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two triples in 36 minutes of action. With the Thunder scheduled to take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday on a second night of a back-to-back set, the question on the minds of OKC fans everywhere is this: Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight vs. the Suns?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander injury status vs. Suns

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Thunder will need to try and steal away a road victory against the Suns without Shai in the picture. OKC has already ruled out their All-Star guard from Wednesday’s matchup as part of his injury management program. This is after the 24-year-old missed a handful of games due to an abdominal strain and a sore right ankle. Shai was also placed in the league’s health and safety protocols during his injury spell.

SGA will join Jalen Williams, Kenrich Williams, and Alexej Pokusevski on the sidelines. The Thunder are going to be shorthanded against the Suns, and they will need to be at their very best if they hope to stand a chance against KD and Co.

However, with regard to the question of is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is no.