DeMarcus Cousins recently declared himself the third-best center in the NBA. The league, however, clearly does not consider this to be a fact. A testament to this is how not a single team in the league decided to pick Cousins up from free agency throughout this entire season.

For his part, however, DMC is not ready to call time on his NBA career. In a rather shocking move, Cousins has decided to take his talents abroad as he looks to carve out his own path back to the NBA. ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that Cousins has agreed to a deal with Puerto Rican outfit Guaynabo Mets, where he will be playing over the next few months.

Unsurprisingly, this move has led to a lot of buzz on the mean streets of Twitter. More than a few folks out there are in disbelief that DeMarcus Cousins has somehow failed to secure a contract with an NBA team this season:

Boogie deserves another NBA chance — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) April 11, 2023

Demarcus cousins has to play in Puerto Rico but udonis haslem marcus morris and Tristan Thompson are all gonna touch an nba floor this year lmao https://t.co/sScvANXXXA — John (@iam_johnw) April 11, 2023

DeMarcus Cousins needs to be on a team 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZpJlhHcTCG — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 10, 2023

CLUTCH SPORT WILL PAY FOR THEIR SINS WE SIGNED TRISTAN THOMPSON OVER DEMARCUS COUSINS pic.twitter.com/JoG6t9QhbZ https://t.co/yRDRoi6T7A — #JusticeForShukriAbdi🇲🇦🇰🇷 (@xxxporneditor) April 9, 2023

DeMarcus Cousins en la liga de Puerto Rico:pic.twitter.com/fvWj07OgS4 https://t.co/bohqorqSNa — Lakers Colombia 🇨🇴 (@Lakers_COL) April 11, 2023

There have been some rumors of Cousins being blackballed in the NBA primarily due to his rather unsavory reputation. This man has been in his fair share of controversies in the past, and perhaps his issues have now caught up with him.

Be that as it may, it is clear that the keyboard warriors believe that Cousins still has a lot of gas left in the tank. He will likely be a dominant force in Puerto Rico over the next few months, and hopefully, this will serve as an audition that will catch the eye of one or two NBA scouts.