DeMarcus Cousins has been in his fair share of controversies through the years. Simply put, this man isn’t shy about speaking his mind, and it has gotten him into trouble on more than one occasion. It has now been almost a full year since we saw the 32-year-old on the court after he failed to secure a new contract with any team this past season. Despite this fact, however, Boogie still remains as confident as ever.

In a recent appearance on a podcast, Cousins dropped a truth bomb about his status in the NBA today. Regardless of the fact that not a single team opted to give him a new contract this past season, the four-time All-Star still believes that he’s the cream of the crop.

“As of right now, I’m the third-best center in the NBA,” Cousins said.

Well, that’s quite a statement. I’m assuming that Cousins considers Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid as the two top big men in the game today. After all, they’re the Top 2 contenders for the MVP title. In his mind, though, Cousins sees himself in third place behind those two superstars.

I mean, honestly, DeMarcus Cousins can probably still ball out. He’s been keeping fit with the hopes of signing with an NBA team ahead of the playoffs. At this point, a squad with title aspirations could likely use the addition of Boogie at the end of their roster. After all, this man has a pretty decorated resume under his belt.

However, for him to say that he’s the third-best center in the NBA is contentious, to say the least, and it will probably have more than a few fans scratching their heads.