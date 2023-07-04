Layoffs are unfortunate occurrences in the work and professional environment. Companies as big as ESPN have to let astounding talents go because of cost-cutting. The people left behind like Stephen A Smith will always remember the good old days. All they could do is hope that their workmates like Jeff Van Gundy and Jalen Rose come back one day after the ESPN layoffs.

Stephen A Smith on the ESPN layoffs

Stephen A Smith took the ESPN layoffs in such a harsh manner. He felt like his workmates deserved better. The legendary broadcaster did not mince words when he spoke on his podcast.

I will miss the colleagues of mine who were let go this week dearly pic.twitter.com/lNbuDjRG8s — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 4, 2023

“ESPN laid off about 20 members of its on-air talent. Friends of mine actually, definitely respected colleagues, who had done phenomenal jobs and deserved better. They deserved better than the times we are living in,” he declared.

The TV personality left behind even named the special people he was thankful for after their years of service. He went into specifics about Jalen Rose and Jeff Van Gundy among others

“To see Jalen Rose gone, my brother. I have got a lot of love for that brother, a lot of the great work he has done over the years, and what he has represented for the company. He is a brilliant basketball mind and somebody that worked his a** off all the time,” Stephen A Smith said

He also posits that his Hall of Fame colleague will not be out of a job for long.

“Jeff Van Gundy is another outstanding, brilliant basketball analyst for ESPN for years. I could say I am going to miss him but I just cannot imagine he is going to be out of work for long. I am sure I'll see him on the air doing his thing. Jeff Van Gundy is a Hall of Fame analyst and commentator,” he said

Will we see these legends on air again?