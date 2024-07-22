TNT is not giving up. The company announced that they matched Amazon's $1.8 billion offer to continue covering the NBA while keeping the “Inside the NBA” show, which features Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, running moving forward.

“We're proud of how we delivered for basketball fans by providing best-in-class coverage throughout our four-decade partnership with the NBA,” TNT Sports' statement reads. “In an effort to continue our long-standing partnership, during both exclusive and non-exclusive negotiation periods, we acted in good faith to present strong bids that were fair to both parties.

“Regrettably, the league notified us of its intention to accept offers for the games in our current rights package, leaving us to proceed under the matching rights provision, which is an integral part of our current agreement and the rights we have paid for under it.”

TNT not giving up on NBA, Inside the NBA future

TNT's broadcasts of NBA games are quite popular. Of course, Inside the NBA is one of the most popular shows on television. The chemistry between O'Neal, Barkley, Smith and Johnson is unparalleled.

Fans were upset about the possibility of Inside the NBA ending. There is at least one more season remaining, but everyone around the NBA world is wondering if the 2024-25 season will be the last of TNT's Inside the NBA.

Rumors recently began to emerge that the NBA and TNT were in talks to salvage the relationship. Nothing is guaranteed yet but TNT's willingness to match the offer is promising.

“We have reviewed the offers and matched one of them,” the statement continues. “This will allow fans to keep enjoying our unparalleled coverage, including the best live game productions in the industry and our iconic studio shows and talent, while building on our proven 40-year commitment for many more years.

“Our matching paperwork was submitted to the league today. We look forward to the NBA executing our new contract.”