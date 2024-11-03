The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will take place in San Francisco, and Stephen Curry will seem to have a lot of say in how it will be presented, according to Adam Silver.

“We’ve had direct conversations with Steph Curry — it’s a home game for him,” Silver said. “I know he’s very prideful and wants to make sure that the players put their best foot forward, so we’re looking at other formats. “I think there’s no doubt that the players were disappointed as well in last year’s All-Star Game. We all want to do a better job providing competition and entertainment for our fans.”

The All-Star games have been getting a lot of criticism, as there hasn't been much competitiveness in them over the past few years.

Can Stephen Curry save the All-Star Game?

Just recently, Barak Obama ripped the All-Star game during an appearance on the Young Man and the Three show with Tyrese Haliburton.

“Y’all gotta have a little more pride in that All-Star Game,” Obama said to Haliburton.

“It’s not as if you all don’t play pickup during the summers. You know how to play in a way that, ‘Alright, I’m not going to hurt anybody, I’m not going to take anybody out.’ But that All-Star Game, it’s broke, man,” Obama continued. “This is your business. This is your product. You don’t want people thinking you’re all out there just half-a—-.”

Obama then went on to say that he most likely won't be tuning in unless they change something.

“Y’all need to do something because I ain’t watching that thing no more,”

With Stephen Curry having some say-so, there's a chance that the All-Star Game will have a few different wrinkles, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he got some insight from other players as well to make the experience better.