Tony Snell has been on a mission over the last couple of seasons to make it back to the NBA. Of course, every player wants to prolong their career and maximize their earnings, but there is a much different reason as to why Snell is pushing so hard for a return. This is not about money nor fame, but about the care and needs of his two young sons that have been diagnosed with autism.

The 32-year-old has played a total of nine seasons in the NBA with six different organizations. In order to gain retirement benefits and the proper care needed for his family, Snell must play a total of 10 seasons in the NBA, which is why he has not stopped in his comeback efforts.

While he has not played in the league since the 2021-22 season when he split time with the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans, Snell did recently play for the Maine Celtics in the NBA G League during the 2023-24 season. There, he helped take the Celtics G League affiliates to the championship game, where they fell to the Oklahoma City Blue.

After securing a workout with the Golden State Warriors over the summer and being on other teams' radars, Snell has earned yet another G League opportunity to try and make it back to the NBA during the 2024-25 season. On Wednesday, Snell agreed to a deal with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The Skyforce are the G League affiliates of the Miami Heat.

Over the course of his time in the NBA, Snell has always been a solid veteran player. In his nine seasons, Snell has averaged 6.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 39.4 percent from three-point range.

Although he is older and has not been in the league for a couple of years, Snell did prove to be a key leader for his G League team last season. Since the Heat only have 14 players under contract for the 2024-25 season, there is always a chance that they could sign Snell to a deal in order to give him his 10th year of eligibility towards retirement benefits.

At the same time, Miami's training camp roster is set, and Snell is not listed as a participant. He will need to prove himself in the G League yet again in order to keep his NBA dreams alive.