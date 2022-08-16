Trae Young, Anthony Edwards Christmas snub draws fiery take from Kendrick Perkins

Kendrick Perkins is not one bit happy that Trae Young and Anthony Edwards, two of the most exciting players in the NBA today, won’t be playing on Christmas in the 2022-23 season.

Ahead of the official release of the 2022-23 season schedule, the NBA’s full slate of Christmas Day games has been leaked. Unfortunately, Young’s Atlanta Hawks and Edwards’ Minnesota Timberwolves were not included on the teams who’ll headline the holiday match-ups.

Ice Trae himself has already expressed his disappointment to what he feels is a massive snub, and Perkins backed him up with a fiery message to the NBA.

“We need to see Trae Young and Anthony Edwards on Christmas Day!!! I don’t understand for the life of me how the Hawks and Minnesota are not on the Christmas Day schedule. Don’t mind me tho and Carry the hell on…” Kendrick Perkins wrote on Twitter.

Perhaps the biggest question in everyone’s mind is why the New York Knicks have a Christmas game, while playoff teams like the Miami Heat, Hawks and Timberwolves were excluded. The easy answer, of course, is market size and money. But for the superstar players like Trae Young and Anthony Edwards, that’s certainly a frustrating way not to get a holiday schedule.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing Perkins, Young or Edwards can do now with the schedule set. While it might seem unfair, the only way they can get a Christmas game is by letting their game do the talking and dominating in their respective conferences.