The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Atlanta Hawks and the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Jazz prediction and pick.

In Tuesday's NBA clash at Delta Center, the Atlanta Hawks aim to halt their three-game losing streak against the struggling Utah Jazz. Trae Young leads the Hawks' offensive charge, averaging 22.5 points and 12.0 assists per game, while Jalen Johnson is out with a shoulder injury. For the Jazz, Collin Sexton remains their bright spot, posting 17.7 points per contest with key injuries to the team. Both teams battle defensive challenges, with Atlanta and Utah ranking near the bottom of the league in points allowed suggesting both squads are hungry to improve and build some momentum in this intriguing matchup.

Here are the Hawks-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Jazz Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -245

Utah Jazz: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +198

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Jazz

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks are poised to secure a victory against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, primarily due to their offensive firepower and the Jazz's ongoing struggles. Led by Trae Young, who averages 22.5 points and 12.0 assists per game, the Hawks rank seventh in the NBA in points per game. Their ability to score efficiently, combined with a strong rebounding presence, positions them well against a Jazz team that has struggled defensively, allowing 118.4 points per game this season. Despite recent injuries to key players like Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic, the Hawks have shown resilience and depth, enabling them to maintain a competitive edge.

On the other hand, the Jazz's struggles highlight their difficulties this season, particularly at home where have had a hard time getting into the win column. Collin Sexton leads the Jazz but lacks consistent support from his teammates due to numerous injuries to their lineup. With Atlanta needing to get back on track in a big way, this should give them a much-needed boost as they look to capitalize on Utah's defensive lapses and exploit mismatches. The combination of Young's playmaking and Atlanta's overall team chemistry should be enough to propel them past the struggling Jazz in this matchup.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Jazz are primed to defeat the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, fueled by their recent momentum and home-court advantage. After a dominant 136-100 victory over the Miami Heat, the Jazz showcased their offensive prowess, with Brice Sensabaugh scoring 34 points and Collin Sexton contributing significantly. This win not only ended a losing streak but also highlighted the depth of the Jazz roster, which is beginning to find its rhythm. The Jazz have shown they can compete effectively, especially when playing at home in the Delta Center, where they have a dedicated fanbase that creates an electric atmosphere.

Moreover, the Hawks are facing challenges that the Jazz can exploit. Atlanta's defense has been inconsistent, ranking among the league's worst in points allowed. With Utah’s recent surge in scoring and improved teamwork, they can capitalize on any defensive lapses from the Hawks. The Jazz's ability to stretch the floor with three-point shooting could pose problems for Atlanta, who may struggle to defend against a balanced attack. If Utah continues to play with the intensity and confidence displayed in their last game, they have a strong chance of securing a victory against the Hawks.

Final Hawks-Jazz Prediction & Pick

As the Atlanta Hawks prepare to face the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, they are looking to break a three-game losing streak. Despite their recent struggles, the Hawks possess a potent offense led by Trae Young, who averages 22.5 points and 12 assists per game. The team's high-scoring ability, ranking seventh in the league with 117.1 points per game, will be crucial against a Jazz defense that has allowed an average of 118.4 points this season. Additionally, Atlanta's rebounding prowess, spearheaded by Jalen Johnson, could provide them with extra possessions to capitalize on.

On the other hand, the Jazz have shown signs of improvement, winning their last two games after a five-game skid. However, their overall record indicates ongoing challenges. Collin Sexton's scoring ability is vital for Utah, but inconsistency from other players may hinder their performance against a determined Hawks squad. With Atlanta desperate for a win and Utah still finding its footing, expect the Hawks to leverage their offensive firepower and experience to secure a much-needed victory in Salt Lake City covering the spread in this Tuesday night matchup to get back into the win column.

Final Hawks-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -6 (-110), Over 235.5 (-110)