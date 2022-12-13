The NBA just announced Tuesday morning that the league is rebranding the league’s major individual awards with new names, and even introduced a new one — the Clutch Player of the Year, with the winner receiving the Jerry West Trophy.

Via NBA.com:

The National Basketball Association (NBA) today unveiled six newly designed trophies named after NBA legends, which will be presented to the end-of-season Kia Performance Award winners. Headlined by The Michael Jordan Trophy, which will be awarded to the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, the lineup of reimagined trophies honors the league pioneers who helped define the standards of excellence that these trophies represent.

As with any major announcements concerning the NBA, reactions abound right after the revelations. For every person who likes it, there is perhaps another who despises the alterations being made.

And at the same time, there is a wholly different school of thought that just thinks the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award is just not necessary and one that could only fuel further toxicity.

Some have also taken the NBA’s announcement as a perfect timing to play around with hilarious suggestions for new awards.

The design of the new trophies surely will not go unnoticed by NBA Twitter, with at least one here thinking that the league could have chosen a design that’s more akin to a memorable Michael Jordan action shot like, say, Jordan’s free-throw dunk?

With Michael Jordan’s name on the MVP award, it’s a good time to ask whether it only further cements his status as the Greatest of All-Time?