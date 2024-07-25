It's been an eventful offseason so far for NBA commissioner Adam Silver and company after the Boston Celtics hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy following their defeat of the Dallas Mavericks last month. Silver's office has been dealing with TV contract negotiations and also watching from afar as several NBA players prepare to compete in the upcoming Olympics in Paris, both on Team USA and other countries from around the world.

Now, it appears that some NBA teams are finding themselves in hot water as it relates to copyright infringement and could be facing some hefty lawsuits coming their way.

“Fourteen NBA teams are being sued for copyright infringement,” reported @rap on Instagram. “…According to HNHH, Kobalt Music Publishing and others claim the use of songs such as “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” by Busta Rhymes, “Look Back At It” by A Boogie and “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled were used without proper licensing.”

While NBA teams are usually diligent in today's age about making sure that brands, songs, and other things get their proper credit to avoid situations exactly like this, it's certainly not outside the realm of possibility that a slip up could occur that would anger music publishing groups wanting to make sure they are fully reimbursed for the use of their art.

Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, the NBA has also been busy negotiating the future of its TV presence for fans, and earlier this week, it was announced that the league had entered into a partnership with Amazon and NBC for the next 11 years, effectively ending its partnership with Turner Sports, which has TNT on its list of programs.

However, now TNT is firing back, claiming that “We have matched the Amazon offer, as we have a contractual right to do, and do not believe the NBA can reject it,” per the New York Post. “…We think they have grossly misinterpreted our contractual rights with respect to the 2025-26 season and beyond, and we will take appropriate action.”

What that appropriate action is remains to be seen, but it's certainly been a turbulent few weeks for Adam Silver and his NBA front office associates in what are generally the dog days of the offseason, and might only get even spicier with this latest song development.