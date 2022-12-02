Published December 2, 2022

By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

Happy Friday everyone! Get ready for some Friday NBA action, as the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers prepare to duel it out with the Memphis Grizzlies in the Grind City. Join us for our NBA odds series, where our 76ers-Grizzlies prediction and pick will be revealed.

Without the services of Tyrese Maxie and James Harden for this one, the Sixers will no doubt have to rely on Joel Embiid and some other playmakers to get the job done. After winning three games in a row, Philly dropped their most recent matchup at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers in blowout fashion by a score of 113-85. At the moment, the Sixers now possess a record of 12-10 through their first 22 games of the season.

As for the Grizzlies, the injury bug also reared its ugly head for a little bit with Ja Morant’s gnarly ankle ailment that sidelined the Memphis superstar for three games. However, Morant is now fully healed and is ready to make some noise in front of the rabid fans. Similarly to the Sixers, the Grizzlies are also coming off a brutal loss as they were defeated by the Timberwolves 109-101 on Wednesday.

Here are the 76ers-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Grizzlies Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +5.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 217 (-110)

Under: 217 (-110)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

While it hasn’t been the most ideal start for the 76ers this season, few can argue how dangerous this team can be at full health out in the east. Until that moment arrives, Philadelphia just has to find a way to survive. Fresh off of falling on the wrong side f a 30-point blowout to the Cavs, the Sixers will be in need of a quick turnaround in order to get back on track.

Not only would a heard-earned victory out on the road do just the trick, but finding a way to cover the spread would also do wonders for bettors that are brave enough to put money on Philly. As it stands, the 76ers have compiled an above-average 13-9 mark against the spread and usually have what it takes to come through in that department. In order to make that a reality, the Sixers must figure out a way to get Tobias Harris going early and often. Against Cleveland, Harris was able to find little to no breathing room as he finished the night with a measly three points and missing all seven of his field goal attempts. Exiting the fourth quarter with an illness, it will be vital for Harris to be at full strength if the Sixers plan to combat all of the Grizzlies’ weapons out on the hardwood.

Fortunately, it sure is a sight for sore eyes to have Joel Embiid back in the lineup. After sitting out four consecutive games due to a sprained left foot, the Sixers must run the offense through their star big man if they want to experience any type of success tonight in what should be a physical battle down low.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

When it comes to the Grizzlies’ chances of covering the spread this evening, there are certainly many things that can be corrected in order to change their fortunes from Wednesday. Bafflingly enough, Memphis committed a whopping 27 turnovers in the eight-point loss to the T-Wolves, and it was a minor miracle that the game was even that close based on their sloppy play. After averaging 129.5 points in their back-to-back wins versus the Pelicans and Knicks, Memphis also bricked 12 free throws and just could not get in a rhythm to come away victorious.

Nevertheless, consider it as an off-night for a Grizzlies squad that has been more efficient than not in their opening 21 games of the season. In addition, the ‘Griz will be playing six of their next seven games at home where they have gone a lethal 7-2 so far this year.

On paper, Memphis has a statistical advantage in most categories in comparison to Philly, but none more important than their ability to remain aggressive by getting to the free-throw line at an absurd rate. At the moment, Memphis attempts 25 free throws per game in large part due to their slashing ways and ability to find the cutting man when in possession of the ball. Against a Sixers team that is obviously missing some of their star power, coming up with ways to get Philadelphia in foul trouble may be an aspect that Memphis would like to take advantage of.

Final 76ers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

In this inter-conference showdown, only one team will be able to cover the spread and ultimately come out on top. When the final horn blares, it will be the Memphis Grizzlies and their elite ways at home that find a way to take care of business.

Final 76ers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -5.5 (-110)