The Eastern Conference is heating up as the Chicago Bulls (22-26) hit the road to face the Orlando Magic (19-30) as both teams try and contend for a play-in spot. Don’t miss the action and check out our NBA odds series for our Bulls-Magic prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls continue their up-and-down season against a struggling Orlando Magic team tonight. The Bulls have been able to put together short winning streaks, but have fallen victims to woes on the road. They’re right in the mix of competing for a play-in spot about halfway through the season, so they’ll look to add some wins to their resume and find their groove down the stretch. Goran Dragic is probable to return for this game, his addition will be huge for the Bulls.

The Orlando Magic are having a season to forget, but it’s not coming without the emergence of Paolo Banchero as a future star in the league. Even in their losses, there are positives to point at and lessons to draw from – Banchero will become a better player for the Magic with each passing game. They’ll have to work on their chemistry and play solid team basketball to get this win against the Bulls.

Here are the Bulls-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-Magic Odds

Chicago Bulls: -2.5 (-114)

Orlando Magic: +2.5 (-106)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Magic

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls have not been the best road team going 9-16. They’re susceptible to losing multiple games on a single road trip, only to be saved by a win at home. Playing like this can attest to the 22-26 record – the Bulls will have to play much better on the road if they want to compete for a playoff spot. Demar Derozan continues to be a scoring machine and it helps to have Zach LaVine assisting in the department.

They key for the Bulls will be to get consistent play out of Nikola Vucevic. It seems as though every good game he has is one in which the Bulls win. Getting Vucevic comfortable with becoming a scoring option will be vital for the Bulls in the near future – he’ll also need a big game against the rookie Banchero if they want to take a step in the right direction tonight.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Orlando Magic will be the much bigger team in this matchup. They’ll have size advantages with Banchero and Bol Bol clogging up the middle. Their big men are also capable of spreading the floor and making shots, so the Magic become a very dangerous team if they can find a hot hand early. Paolo Banchero leads the young squad in points and assists, he’ll look for Bol and Franz Wagner to provide some scoring and defense.

The Magic have been one of the better covering teams in the association, going 28-18 ATS overall with a 16-9 record at home. With most of their squad healthy, this looks like a good spot for the Magic to get a win in their building against a Bull team struggling on the road. Look for Orlando’s defense to tighten up on the Bulls’ shooters as they’ll have a big advantage rebounding the ball.

Final Bulls-Magic Prediction & Pick

If this game was being played in Chicago, the pick would lean in favor of the Bulls. However, the Bulls are a different team on the road and it’s become increasingly difficult for them to find answers. Orlando poses a number of mismatches on the defensive side against a smaller Bulls lineup, look for the Magic to cover at home here.

Final Bulls-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic +2.5 (-106)