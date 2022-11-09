By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

Published 21 hours ago



The Sacramento Kings host the Cleveland Cavaliers for an interconference battle late Wednesday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Kings prediction and pick.

The Cavs are one of the top teams to start this 2022-23 campaign. Sitting at (8-2) the Cavs are second in the East behind the Milwaukee Bucks who are (9-1). In fact, the Cavs have a shot to tie them tonight as Milwaukee has a ton of injuries they are dealing with. Cleveland is coming off of a tough loss to the Los Angeles Clippers as they blew a 13-point lead with about five minutes to go in the game. The Cavs 8-game win streak has been snapped.

The Sacramento Kings are also coming off a tough loss where they blew an 11-point lead at halftime to the Golden State Warriors. Sitting at (3-6) on the season, the Kings are once again destined to finish with a bottom-5 record. De’Aaron Fox continues to be the bright spot for the Kings who do have a lot more talent than in years past. Let’s see if they can turn things around in the next few weeks and be a competitive club.

Here are the Cavaliers-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Kings Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -4 (-112)

Sacramento Kings: +4 (-108)

Over: 227.5 (-112)

Under: 227.5 (-108)

Why The Cavs Could Cover The Spread

Despite a late collapse in the final five minutes of the last game, the Cavs have done enough to where they have proven to be a very good team. They will finish as a top-3 to top-4 seed if they continue to play the way they are. Darius Garland’s return from his injury has been huge to go along with Donovan Mitchell. Those two have formed one of the backcourt duos in the NBA and Mitchell is starting to take the league by storm. He’s averaging 31.2 points per game along with 4.1 rebounds and six assists. Garland is averaging 19 with 8.5 assists. They both get it done on the defensive end of the floor also averaging at least 1.3 steals per game.

This unit can really defend. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley starting in the frontcourt proves so. Everyone who steps on the court can defend very well outside of maybe Kevin Love but that isn’t for a lack of effort. Love has been a huge leader for this team which has been very bad over the last few seasons. Many wondered why he stayed and what’s going on in Cleveland right now should tell you everything you need to know about why he stayed. This team is legit.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings have shown a lot of heart this season and Fox continues to lead them. He is averaging 26.5 points per game along with 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Kevin Huerter is behind him at 16.9 per game and Demontas Sabonis is third on the team averaging 16.3 points per game. Sabonis hasn’t been the same player in Sacramento as he was in Indiana and they are hoping he can help turn things around.

Rookie Keegan Murray out of Iowa is fourth on the team in scoring. He is averaging 12.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 32.1 minutes per game. Murray was considered the best offensive player in the nation last year in college, but his scoring has yet to translate to the NBA. There is still plenty of time for the 22-year-old forward to get going. He scored 22 back against the Miami Heat but hasn’t scored at least ten points in his last three games. The Kings will need to see an increase in scoring from Murray if they want to be in this game. He and Fox need to keep them in this game.

Final Cavaliers-Kings Prediction & Pick

Even though the Cavs are on the road here I like them to cover this short spread. They have a little extra motivation after the last game as well.

Final Cavaliers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -4 (-112)