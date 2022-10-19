The Cleveland Cavaliers (0-0) open up their 2022-23 season with a trip across the border to play the Toronto Raptors (0-0). Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Cavs and Raptors will face off in the first of four matchups between the two teams this season. The Cavaliers won three of their four games against the Raptors last season. In Toronto, Cleveland won by one and lost by 13. In Cleveland, the Cavs won by 45 and eight. The teams cleared 216 points in two of their four matchups last season. Overall, the Cavs were 43-37-4 ATS last season (53.8%) and were nearly the same on the road (21-19-2, 52.5%). The Raptors were 48-39-1 ATS last season (55.2%) but were surprisingly worse ATS at home (22-22, 50%).

Here are the Cavaliers-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Raptors Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +2.5 (-110)

Toronto Raptors: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 216 (-110)

Under: 216 (-110)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Cleveland was one of the surprise stories of the 2021-22 season, narrowly missing the playoffs after finishing as the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference at 44-38. The Cavaliers accomplished this primarily because of their strong defense in the first half. Late injuries to defensive anchors Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen eventually killed the Cavaliers’ playoff hopes, but with those two back, Cleveland should have one of the best defenses in the league. Last season, the Cavs allowed the fifth-fewest points per game and were in the top 10 in FG% allowed.

Mobley and Allen have quickly developed into one of the most fearsome frontcourts in the NBA. Even as a rookie Mobley was a defensive stalwart. The 6’11” big averaged 1.7 blocks per game as a rookie and early market indications reflect his defensive pretense. Prior to the season, Mobley had the fourth-best odds to win Defensive Player of the Year. In addition to his stellar defense, he was a regular contributor on offense. His 2.5 assists per game were a solid number for a young big man. Along with his playmaking, Mobley averaged 15.0 points and 8.3 rebounds — both numbers bound to improve as he continues to develop.

You can’t talk about the Cavaliers this season without mentioning their backcourt. Point guard Darius Garland finished third in Most Improved player voting as the fourth-year guard took a huge leap. He upped his scoring to 21.7 PPG, but it is his playmaking that is most impressive. Garland averaged 8.6 assists per game, and he has improved that number each year of his career. Those assists numbers are bound to up again this season thanks to the addition of Donovan Mitchell.

The Cavs turned heads this offseason when they won the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes. Cleveland acquired Mitchell from the Jazz via trade, and their O/U shot up dramatically to 47.5. Mitchell is one of the best scorers in the league. He averaged over 20 PPG in each of his first five NBA seasons. Last season, Spida averaged 25.9 PPG and improved his periphery numbers — averaging 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists. The addition of Mitchell should give Cleveland a crunch-time scorer and help allow Garland to play more of a floor general role. At just 26 years old, Mitchell is hardly done improving, although he certainly has his share of naysayers after a series of mediocre Jazz playoff runs.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto continued its strong play in recent seasons in 2021-22. The Raptors were the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, finishing 48-34. The Raptors have made the playoffs in eight of their last nine seasons. They play a hard-nosed brand of basketball that doesn’t give up easy buckets.

Offensively, the Raptors are a balanced group with a number of capable scorers. Five players scored more than 15 PPG, with forward Pascal Siakam leading the way with 22.8. Guard Fred VanVleet chipped in 20.3 PPG and Gary Trent Jr. averaged 18.3. However, it is second-year man Scottie Barnes and his 15.3 PPG which have Raptors backers most optimistic.

Barnes took home Rookie of the Year honors, narrowly beating out Wednesday’s opponent, Evan Mobley. Barnes was a revelation for the Raptors in his inaugural campaign. In addition to his scoring, Barnes corralled 7.5 rebounds and dished out 3.5 assists per game. He averaged nearly a block and a steal game while shooting 49% from the field. Barnes is one of the most versatile young players in the league.

Final Cavaliers-Raptors Prediction & Pick

It’s hard to judge the Cavs yet having not seen them with Mitchell, but we know both teams are going to defend at a high rate. Assuming both teams will still be working out some kinks in their offense, I’d expect a low-scoring affair between two of the NBA’s premier defensive teams.

Final Cavaliers-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Under 216 Total Points (-110)