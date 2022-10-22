The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Dallas Mavericks. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Grizzlies-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The early days of the NBA season are wild and crazy, as they usually are. Weird results and patterns of play emerge as rosters try to learn how to play together in the games that matter. Preseason games have their place and their value, but it doesn’t get real until the games count in the standings. You’re already seeing many portraits of volatility and instability in these first games of the season. Both the Grizzlies and the Mavericks are part of this larger reality in the NBA.

It’s hard to draw too many conclusions from one or two games. The Mavericks have played one game, the Grizzlies two. So far, though, everything indicates this game and other early-season games around the league will be a wild ride. Fasten your seat belts and make responsible betting choices.

Start with Dallas. The Mavericks were demolishing the Suns in Phoenix, picking up where they left off in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals last spring. Dallas led its season opener by a 62-45 score at halftime. The Mavs’ defense was shutting down the Suns’ offense. It was as though Game 7 never ended.

Then it did.

The Mavs unraveled in the second half and lost to the Suns on a late basket by former Golden State Warrior Damion Lee. The Mavs haven’t played since then. Will they respond well or not?

The Grizzlies are 2-0, but it has not been easy for Memphis, one of the main contenders in the Western Conference this season. The Grizzlies were taken to overtime by the New York Knicks after owning a big first-half lead at home in their season opener. Then the Grizzlies trailed the Houston Rockets by a double-figure margin, giving up 70 points in the first half on a 62-percent effective field goal rate for Houston. The Grizzlies scrambled and won, but their defense left a lot to be desired.

You’re seeing a lot of blown leads in the NBA, which is nothing new. There are so many possessions in an NBA game that a 15-point first-half lead just doesn’t mean a whole lot in itself. It’s certainly good to be up 15 and not down 15, but no one should think that a game is over just because one team plays one and a half great quarters. The Grizzlies and Mavs have both blown fat leads; Memphis recovered to win its game after a blown lead, and Dallas did not. It’s part of the backdrop to Saturday night’s game.

Here are the Grizzlies-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Mavericks Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +5.5 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies are getting five and a half points. For a team as good as Memphis, that seems like a lot. The Grizzlies should be able to keep this game close. They don’t even need to win outright to cover. Given that Dallas blew a 17-point lead in its first game, the Grizzlies should feel that even if they start slowly, they can make their way back into this and create a nail-biter which enables them to cover.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Mavs are fresh and rested, having not played over the past two days. This is their home opener, so they should get some juice and energy from that fact. Memphis is on the back end of a back-to-back, and the Grizzlies’ defense was very leaky against the Rockets on Friday night. Luka Doncic has to think he can do a lot of damage in this game.

Final Grizzlies-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Memphis might not win, but it should be able to keep this game close, despite the back-to-back factor. It’s early in the season. Back-to-backs won’t carry the same weight as they will later in the season, when legs are heavier.

Final Grizzlies-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies +5.5