NBA Odds: Hawks vs. Pistons prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022

The Atlanta Hawks will travel to take on the Detroit Pistons in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Hawks-Pistons prediction and pick, laid out below.

Atlanta has opened their season with a 2-1 record. Atlanta ended the 2021-22 season with a record of 43-39, before falling in five games to the Miami Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Nate McMillan is in his third season as the head coach in Atlanta.

The Detroit Pistons have gone 1-3 to open the season. Detroit did not fare much better last season, finishing with a 23-59 record, good for fourteenth in the Eastern Conference. Dwayne Casey had a 41-41 record in his first season with Detroit, but followed that up with three straight losing seasons.

Here are the Hawks-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Pistons Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -7 (-112)

Detroit Pistons: +7 (-108)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Trae Young averaged 28.4 points per game and 9.7 assists per game last season, both totals which paced the team. Young is a certified superstar, capable of elevating the talent around him. Young now leads the team with 25.3 points and 11.7 assists per game. Dejounte Murray is coming off a season in which he averaged over 21 points for San Antonio.

In his first season with Atlanta, Murray ranks second on the team, averaging 19.7 points and 8.3 assists per game, shooting 46 percent from the field. John Collins is the second Hawk to average a double-double, with nineteen points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Collins has shot an impressive 55.3 percent from the field. De’Andre Hunter has averaged 14.7 points per game. Clint Capela is no longer an offensive force but is averaging eight points and 8.3 rebounds per game, getting about 27 minutes per game.

Atlanta ranks nineteenth in the league, averaging 111.3 points per game, and ranks twelfth with 26.3 assists per game. Defensively, Atlanta ranks thirteenth in opponent scoring, allowing 110.3 points per game.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Detroit ended up with the fifth pick in the draft, selecting former Purdue star Jaden Ivey. Ivey has been solid, averaging sixteen points and 5.5 assists per game. Bojan Bogdanovic leads the team in scoring, averaging 20.8 points on 51.8 percent shooting. Bogdanovic has also been dynamite from the free throw line, sinking shots at a 92.3 percent rate from the charity stripe. Cade Cunningham ranks second in scoring at 18.5 points and leads the team with six assists per game.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging a double-double with 11.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Jalen Duren has been able to carve out a sizeable role as a rookie, averaging 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. Saddiq Bey is averaging fifteen points per game on 43.9 percent shooting, pulling down 6.5 rebounds per contest. Bey also has sunk all of his free throws this season.

Detroit ranks 22nd in scoring at 108.3 per game, ranking twelfth in rebounding at 46 per game. Detroit’s defense has been shaky, ranking 25th in opponent scoring at 120.8 points allowed per game. Detroit has also struggled at the free throw line, shooting just 72.1 percent.

Final Hawks-Pistons Prediction & Pick

Detroit is not a very good team, plus Atlanta seems to be able to score at will. Detroit’s struggles will continue tonight, but there will be a ton of points scored.

Final Hawks-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Atlanta -7 (-112), over 230.5 (-110)