The Miami Heat will travel to take on the Brooklyn Nets in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bulls-Nets prediction and pick, laid out below.

Miami is set to make a run at the playoffs, going 32-26, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Miami has won six of their last 10 games to surge forward in the standings. Head coach Erik Spoelstra has continued his winning ways at the helm of the Heat.

The new-look Brooklyn Nets prepare for life in the post-Kyrie and KD era, entering this matchup in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 33-24 record. Brooklyn’s new additions will hopefully bring some stability to a team in desperate need of it.

Here are the Heat-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Heat-Nets Odds

Miami Heat: +1 (-108)

Brooklyn Nets: -1 (-112)

Over: 211.5 (-110)

Under: 211.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Nets

TV: Bally Sports Sun, YES Network

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Jimmy Butler leads the team with 21.9 points per game, dominating the offensive side of the ball for Miami. Butler leads the team with 2.0 steals and ranks second with 5.0 assists per game. Bam Adebayo is nearly averaging a double-double, putting up 21.5 points and also pulling in 9.9 rebounds per game. Tyler Herro has shot 37.0 percent from behind the 3-point line and ranks third on the team with 20.6 points per game, but will miss this matchup. Kyle Lowry leads the team with 5.3 assists per game, also scoring 12.0 points per game. Lowry will also miss this one. Max Strus and Victor Oladipo also average double-digit points, averaging 12.5 and 11.2 points per game, respectively. Oladipo has also averaged 1.7 steals per game. Oladipo will miss this one.

Miami ranks third in the league with 8.5 steals, but Brooklyn has been solid at limiting their turnovers. Miami has turned the ball over just 13.4 times per game, which is fourth in the league. The Heat do not score much, ranking last in the league with 108.4 points per game. The team’s success relies on their defense, which has held opponents to 108.2 points per game, second in the league.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Brooklyn Nets now look like a barren wasteland compared to their once proud “heyday”. Gone are Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who combined to provide more headaches than results in their tumultuous tenure. Shockingly, the Nets were able to somewhat reload with talented role players in Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Jae Crowder. Nic Claxton has been a great sidekick, with 13.0 points and a team-leading 9.0 rebounds per game. Dinwiddie and Bridges have both emerged as key offensive parts, averaging 20.7 points and 15.0 points per game, respectively. Cam Thomas has cooled from his three-game streak of 40 or more points but is still averaging 10.6 points per game.

Ben Simmons is leading the team with 6.1 assists per game. Very quietly, Simmons is providing solid point guard play. The former 76er also leads the team with 1.3 steals per game. Brooklyn leads the league by averaging 6.5 blocks per game, and Miami has had just 3.9 shots blocked per game. Claxton leads the team with 2.6 blocks per game. Brooklyn has shot the lights out, ranking second with a 50.2 percent shooting percentage.

Final Heat-Nets Prediction & Pick

The new-look Nets need a victory desperately, even more so for their fan base.

Final Heat-Nets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn -1 (-112), under 211.5 (-110)