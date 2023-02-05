The Sacramento Kings will travel to Cajun Country to face the New Orleans Pelicans. We’re in New Orleans, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Kings-Pelicans prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kings are reeling from a 107-104 defeat at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. Initially, they looked dead in the water, as they trailed by 12 at halftime. But they made a vigorous comeback but fell short. Unfortunately, they fell short. Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 23 points. Meanwhile, Kevin Huerter added 16 points. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 16 rebounds. Sadly, the Kings only shot 43 percent from the field and committed 19 turnovers.

The Pelicans are coming off a 131-126 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Originally, it looked bad as they trailed by 11 at the half. But they rallied to get the win. Significantly, Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 35 points. CJ McCollum added 23 points and seven assists. Also, Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 14 rebounds before exiting with a right knee injury. Trey Murphy III picked up the slack and had 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Overall, the Pelicans shot 52 percent as a unit and made 90 percent of their free throws. They also won the battle of the boards 48-41.

The Kings enter this contest with a record of 29-22. Also, they are 13-11 on the road after their loss to the Pacers. The Kings are 6-4 over their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are 27-27. They are also now 18-9 at home after their victory over the Lakers. Additionally, their victory ended a 10-game losing streak.

It will somehow be the first meeting of the season. Surprisingly, they have split their past 10 games and split the series the last two seasons.

Here are the Kings-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Pelicans Odds

Sacramento Kings: -1 (-112)

New Orleans Pelicans: -1 (-108)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Pelicans

TV: BSNO and NBCS

Stream: NBA

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are a scoring machine this season. However, it has not always helped them, as they learned recently. But Friday’s game should be an exception because they were without one of their best.

De’aaron Fox missed Friday’s contest due to personal reasons. However, he likely will suit up today. Fox averages 24.3 points per game with 6.1 assists. Ultimately, he is the battery that powers the Kings. Sabonis is a monster in the midway, averaging 18.8 points per game with 12.4 rebounds. Substantially, he gets the ball and helps make everyone around him better. Barnes averages 15.4 points per game, while Huerter averages 15.1.

These Kings are ninth in field goal shooting percentage and 10th in 3-point shooting percentage. Moreover, they are ninth in free-throw shooting percentage. But the Kings struggle on the boards. Ultimately, if Sabonis is not grabbing boards, no one is. They need another big man in the long run. But for now, Sabonis must shoulder the load. The Kings must handle the rock efficiently, as they rank 18th in turnovers. Additionally, they must defend better. The Kings are 29th in blocked shots.

The Kings could cover the spread if they win the battle of the boards. Moreover, they cannot let Ingram and the Pelicans put up buckets or go on a major run.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans are still without Zion Williamson. Ultimately, they are now 4-13 since his latest stint on the injury list, as he continues to nurse a right hamstring strain. But they have McCollum to shoulder the load. Significantly, he averages 21.2 points per game. Ingram is also amazing, with 20.5 points per game. However, Valanciunas will likely not play on Sunday as he is getting an MRI of his right knee. It means the Pelicans will be without another top player. Therefore, Murphy must hit his shots from beyond the arc for a second consecutive day.

The Pelicans come into this game 12th in field goal shooting percentage, 16th in free throw shooting percentage, and 18th from the 3-point line. Meanwhile, they are 12th in rebounds. But that could take a hit with Valanciunas out. Thus, someone else must step up. The Pelicans are also 22nd in turnovers and 21st in blocked shots.

The Pelicans could cover the spread if they can win the battle of the boards. Also, they must avoid mistakes.

Final Kings-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The injuries pile up for the Pelicans. Therefore, expect the Kings to take advantage of this and run the Pelicans up-and-down the floor. It feels like a Sacramento victory.

Final Kings-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings: -1 (-112)