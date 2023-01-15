The Sacramento Kings take on the San Antonio Spurs. Check out our NBA odds series for our Kings Spurs prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kings Spurs.

The Sacramento Kings had a fun time last week. They got to play the Houston Rockets in consecutive home games and feasted at the banquet table against one of the worst teams in the NBA. The Kings played three games this past week, all at home, and they scored at least 135 points and won by at least 20 in all three games. The Kings aren’t an elite team, but they have evolved to the point that they can beat up on bad teams. They used to be one of the bad teams. Now they’re a decent team with an excellent chance of making the playoffs and a very good chance of avoiding the play-in round, a terrific achievement for a team which has thrived under the excellence of De’Aaron Fox, the consistency of Domantas Sabonis — acquired in the blockbuster trade for Tyrese Haliburton — and the leadership of coach Mike Brown, who spent several seasons at the side of Steve Kerr on the world champion Golden State Warriors and has clearly become a quality head coach in the NBA. The Kings are evolving, and it’s one of the bigger stories in the Association this season.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Kings-Spurs NBA odds.

NBA Odds: Kings-Spurs Odds

Sacramento Kings: -6.5 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs: +6.5 (-110)

Over: 246.5 (-110)

Under: 246.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Spurs

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports California

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET, 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Kings Could Cover the Spread

The Kings are putting beatdowns on bad teams, and the Spurs — at 13-30 for the season — would qualify as a bad team. Moreover, the Spurs — who were playing well for awhile at an earlier point in the season — are noticeably worse without Devin Vassell, an emerging young talent who recently got injured and is out indefinitely. Not having Vassell takes away a quality defender and two-way player for the Spurs, limiting their options at both ends of the floor.

We also have to reiterate how well the Kings’ offense is playing right now: 135 points or more in three straight games is outstanding. The Kings have scored more than 130 in four straight games. Mike Brown has his players in sync at that end of the floor. Even a moderately competent defensive game should enable the Kings to win decisively in San Antonio.

Why The Spurs Could Cover the Spread

The Spurs could not have played worse defense than what they showed against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night in the Alamodome. They lost 144-113, getting torched by the defending champions in front of more than 62,000 fans. You know the Spurs will play with professional pride and will come back with a noticeably stronger effort in this game. We also have to point out that the Kings’ first of two games against the Rockets last week was much closer than the final score of 135-115 indicated. Houston actually lead that game very early in the fourth quarter before the Kings surged down the stretch. The Kings gave up 136 points just over a week ago in a loss to the Lakers. This team does not play consistent defense, and that’s a path for the Spurs to cover the spread.

Final Kings-Spurs Prediction & Pick

This game is not a lock, but the Kings have a huge advantage with Devin Vassell out for the Spurs. That figures to matter, just as it has mattered for the Spurs in a series of recent losses.

Final Kings-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Kings -6.5