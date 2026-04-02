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The UFC Vegas 115 Main Card is finally here as we'll see a scrap in the Featherweight (155) Division to open the action. Brazil's Jose Delano will debut against Poland's Robert Ruchala as both sides search for their UFC win. Check our UFC odds series for the Delano-Ruchala prediction and pick.

Jose Delano (16-3) makes his UFC debut following a successful audition on Dana White's Contender Series, securing a contract via dominant unanimous decision. He's won four-straight fights and ranks as the No. 4 featherweight in all of Central and South America. Delano stands 5-foot-8 with a 70.5-inch reach.

Robert Ruchala (11-2) will make his second UFC appearance following a debut loss against William Gomis via unanimous decision. A former KSW champion with an 8-1 record, Ruchala will be looking for a resume-building win to get his UFC tenure off and running. He stands 5-foot-10 with a 72-inch reach.

UFC Vegas 115 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 115 Odds: Jose Delano-Robert Ruchala Odds

Jose Delano: -325

Robert Ruchala: +260

Over 2.5 rounds: -166

Under 2.5 rounds: +130



Why Jose Delano Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Manuel Exposito – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 5 SUB

Jose Delano looked dominant during his DWCS bout against another impressive 13-2 prospect in Manuel Exposito and although he wasn't able to notch a viral finish, the performance was enough to impress Dana White and earn him a contract. He comes in as a very polished fighter ready to make an immediate impact in the division, so expect this to be his first real litmus test on what he'll be capable of achieving in the UFC.

Jose Delano is extremely accurate with his boxing techniques and has no problem standing in the pocket and exchanging combinations. He's always ready and has a slightly lower stance, allowing him to slip under punches and generate a ton of power behind his own. Watch for the three-punch combo to drop his opponent, followed by hellacious ground-and-pound usually by way of hammerfists.

Delano will have to be defensively-minded against another dangerous finisher in Robert Ruchala, but he's done a great job limiting his damage and displaying great durability during his career thus far. Delano is terrific on the ground and has done a great job beating up opponents on the feet and finishing fights with his grappling.

Why Robert Ruchala Will Win

Last Fight: (L) William Gomis – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 3 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Robert Ruchala came to the UFC with a great deal of championship experience thanks to his 8-1 run under the KSW promotion. He faced a tough opponent in William Gomis (5-1 UFC) and had to do so in Gomis' home city of Paris, France. He's still looking to display his full skill set and should have a better chance doing so against Delano. While his level of competition certainly hasn't been at the UFC's, his last four opponents before his debut carried a combined record of 36-2 as he went 3-1.

Ruchala is solid anywhere the fight takes place, but he's looked slightly more comfortable on the ground thanks to his strength and ability to land takedowns (2.0 avg per 15 min). On the feet, he can look awkward and not as loose, but he's been able to drop opponents with hooks when he's able to land flush.

During this fight, Ruchala may have to play the long game in jabbing away at Delano and living off the counter shots. His opponent is much more explosive and quicker on the feet, so Ruchala will have to hang in the pocket and pick his shots carefully. Watch for his work up against the fence as a smart game plan would be to mitigate the momentum and activity from Delano.

Final Jose Delano-Robert Ruchala Prediction & Pick

This should be a closer fight than the betting odds indicate, but it's clear that Jose Delano is the fighter with more ways to finish the bout. He's more explosive with his striking and intends to finish opponents when hitting the mat, so expect him to be the aggressor throughout most of this bout, closing the distance and controlling the center of the octagon.

However, Robert Ruchala managed to hang in against William Gomis during his debut and he won't be as easy for Delano to finish during this fight. Delano notably couldn't finish his DWCS fight and Ruchala has previous championship experience under KSW, which goes a long way when making a start in the UFC.

Ultimately, while Jose Delano should be the one getting his hand raised, there's too much value to be had with Ruchala in a fight that should be slightly closer than the odds indicate. His debut against Gomis, although unsuccessful, was a solid indicator that he can hang in there with UFC talent and offer some resistance.

Final Jose Delano-Robert Ruchala Prediction & Pick: Robert Ruchala (+260); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-166)