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UFC Vegas 115: Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan continues on the prelims with a fight between Dione Barbosa and Melissa Gatto in the women's flyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Barbosa-Gatto prediction and pick.

Dione Barbosa (8-4) recently dropped a tough unanimous decision to Karine Silva in August, halting the momentum from her brilliant first-round submission victory over Diana Belbita. Now, the highly talented Brazilian grappler seeks redemption as she comes into her fight this weekend against Melissa Gatto.

Melissa Gatto (9-2-2) returns from a 23-month layoff following a brutal body-punch TKO over Tamires Vidal in May 2024, which beautifully bounced her back from a narrow split-decision loss to Ariane Lipski. Now, the Brazilian striker seeks another finish as she comes into her fight this weekend against Dione Barbosa.

UFC Vegas 115 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 115 Odds: Dione Barbosa-Melissa Gatto Odds

Dione Barbosa: -130

Melissa Gatto: +110

Over 2.5 rounds: -315

Under 2.5 rounds: +230



Why Dione Barbosa Will Win

Dione Barbosa is prepared to defeat Melissa Gatto this Saturday at UFC Vegas 115 through superior grappling and suffocating top control. While Gatto is a dangerous striker who recently returned with a knockout, she consistently struggles to defend against strong wrestlers.

Barbosa will use relentless forward pressure to back her opponent against the fence before smoothly changing levels for the takedown. Once the fight hits the canvas, her elite submission pedigree will immediately neutralize the striking advantages Gatto normally depends on.

Gatto absorbs unnecessary damage when fighting off her back, and her defensive wrestling will inevitably fail under this sustained pressure. Barbosa recently highlighted her lethal finishing instincts with an incredible early submission, proving she actively capitalizes on minor positional mistakes.

By repeatedly dragging the matchup into deep waters, Barbosa will systematically drain her rival and dictate the overall pace. Ultimately, her technical ground transitions will quickly isolate a limb or expose a neck, allowing her to lock in a submission.

Gatto lacks the defensive grappling awareness to survive a grueling fight against a specialized ground expert of this specific caliber. Expect Barbosa to decisively raise her hand in victory, cementing her status as a rising contender within the division.

Why Melissa Gatto Will Win

Melissa Gatto will definitively defeat Dione Barbosa this Saturday by utilizing her superior striking and highly underrated defensive grappling skills. While Barbosa relies heavily on her elite judo background to ground opponents, she lacks the kickboxing technique to compete properly.

Gatto will expertly manage the distance, using stiff jabs and heavy leg kicks to aggressively disrupt any potential takedown entries. By continually circling away from the fence, she will force the judoka into a striking battle where she holds advantages.

Whenever Barbosa overcommits on a desperate clinch attempt, Gatto will punish her violently with devastating elbows and precise counter combinations. The longer the fight remains upright, the more apparent the distinct striking disparity between these two flyweights will inevitably become.

Even if the matchup briefly hits the canvas, Gatto possesses a highly technical submission game that will neutralize all threats. She is more than capable of quickly scrambling back to her feet before absorbing any significant damage from bottom position.

Ultimately, Gatto will expertly dictate the overall pace and completely dismantle her frustrated opponent over fifteen grueling minutes of action. Fans should fully expect her to secure a dominant unanimous decision victory, firmly establishing her undeniable momentum within the division.

Final Dione Barbosa-Melissa Gatto Prediction & Pick

This anticipated flyweight clash between Dione Barbosa and Melissa Gatto promises to be a fascinating stylistic battle at UFC Vegas 115. Barbosa brings elite judo and devastating top control, while Gatto relies heavily on precise kickboxing and underrated defensive grappling.

The outcome will likely depend on whether Barbosa can successfully navigate striking range to secure crucial takedowns against the fence. Gatto will actively try to keep the fight standing by utilizing her stiff jab and lateral movement to avoid the clinch.

If the matchup hits the canvas early, Barbosa has the distinct submission pedigree to quickly lock in a fight-ending sequence. However, Gatto has proven her overall resilience and possesses a dangerous guard that can threaten experienced grapplers from the bottom.

As the grueling fight progresses into the later rounds, Gatto's superior cardio and technical striking should completely take over the narrative. She will likely start landing heavy combinations as Barbosa tires from repeated, unsuccessful attempts to drag the fight downward.

Ultimately, Gatto possesses the necessary takedown defense to keep this matchup primarily on the feet where she holds a massive advantage. Expect her to thoroughly out-strike Barbosa over fifteen competitive minutes to confidently secure a well-deserved unanimous decision victory.

Final Dione Barbosa-Melissa Gatto Prediction & Pick: Melissa Gatto (+110), Over 2.5 Rounds (-315)