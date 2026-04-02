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The UFC Vegas 115 Prelims continue to roll as we're back with a prediction and pick for this upcoming bout in the Lightweight (155) Division. Lando Vannata of Jackson's MMA will take on Iowa's own Darrius Flowers in a scrap that could end early. Check our NBA odds series for the Vannata-Flowers prediction and pick.

Lando Vannata (12-7-2) has gone 4-7-2 inside the UFC since debuting back in 2016. His last two losses came against Charles Jourdain and Daniel Zellhuber as he'll make his first octagon appearance since April 2023, coming into this bout the betting favorite. Vannata stands 5-foot-9 with a 71-inch reach.

Darrius Flowers (12-8-1) still searches for his first UFC win following an 0-3 start since debuting in 2023. He came up short against Evan Elder during his most recent outing, so the Contender Series product will look to finally cash-in on his UFC opportunity. Flowers stands 5-foot-9 with a 71-inch reach.

UFC Vegas 115 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 115 Odds: Lando Vannata-Darrius Flowers Odds

Lando Vannata: -225

Darrius Flowers: +185

Over 1.5 rounds: -210

Under 1.5 rounds: +160



Why Lando Vannata Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Daniel Zellhuber – U DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 5 SUB

Lando Vannata spent seven years under the UFC amassing a lackluster 4-7-2 record with two ‘Draw' rulings coming within the span of three fights. He took a break from fight over the last three years and it's been almost five years since he tasted victory inside the UFC. The hope is that Vannata can return recharged and a new version of himself as people often forget he's still just 34 years old with a ton of gas left in the tank.

Vannata always showed flashes of great talent and feel for the fight game, but he wasn't able to effectively match all his skills against some tough opponents at the time. He's always been a problem to deal with on the ground and his grappling game may be his most important advantage given the issues Flowers has had on the mats in previous fights.

It'll also be interesting to see what shape Vannata is in following such a lengthy layoff and whether “ring rust” will at all play a role during his return. His cardio will always be a strongpoint of his skill set and he should look to push a rapid pace early. After sitting on the shelf for a significant amount of time, Vannata will likely be the one initiating contact as he's been looking forward to it all throughout his camp.

Why Darrius Flowers Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Evan Elder – SUB (arm triangle choke, R2)

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 8 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Darrius Flowers has also had a difficult time finding his footing in the UFC, suffering two of his three losses by way of submission inside the distance. He managed to hang in all three rounds against a strong veteran like Michael Johnson, but clearly struggles against aggressive opponents like Jake Matthews or Evan Elder. This time around, expect grappling defense to be at the forefront of Flowers' focus against a strong wrestler in Vannata.

Flowers fights behind a ton of power and while his hand speed isn't the quickest, he's certainly devastating when he's able to land clean. He hits more like welterweight and after his weight cut, he should rehydrate to look like the much bigger fighter come time they both meet in the octagon. Expect Flowers to slowly gauge the distance with feints as he waits for an opening to let his hands loose and put Vannata on his back foot.

Flower is most dangerous when forcing his opponents to retreat and once he has their back against the fence, he's all the more aggressive in searching for the knockout punch. If he ends up behind in the totals or down later in this fight, Flowers may be especially looking to end the fight with forward pressure and relentless offense.

Final Lando Vannata-Darrius Flowers Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun fight and when looking at the total rounds, oddsmakers are expecting this one to end inside the distance. On the feet, Darrius Flowers is certainly the more dangerous striker and has unusual knockout power within this division. If he's able to gauge the distance correctly without putting himself in harm's way, Flowers could easily end this fight with one shot and walk away the winner unscathed.

However, we have to like the experience from Lando Vannata and despite the long layoff from fighting, he's still just 34 years old and expected to return much better than he was before in terms of game planning.

The biggest gap here is Vannata's grappling and Flowers' six total losses by submission. Vannata should be able to secure a single-leg takedown throughout this one as he'll certainly be looking to move towards a choke or lock to finish the fight. Let's roll with the betting favorite to get it done with a submission inside the distance.

Final Lando Vannata-Darrius Flowers Prediction & Pick: Lando Vannata (-225); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-210)