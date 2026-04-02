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UFC Vegas 115: Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan continues on the prelims with a fight between Azamat Bekoev and Tresean Gore in the middleweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Bekoev-Gore prediction and pick.

Azamat Bekoev (20-4) recently suffered a late third-round TKO loss to Yousri Belgaroui last October. That tough setback snapped a brilliant winning streak featuring devastating first-round knockout finishes over Ryan Loder and Zachary Reese, proving his immense power as he comes into his fight this weekend against Tresean Gore.

Tresean Gore (5-4) is looking to bounce back from a tough 2025 campaign. After being stopped by Marco Tulio last April, he dropped a unanimous decision to Rodolfo Vieira in August, making a victory crucial as he comes into his fight this weekend against Azamat Bekoev.

UFC Vegas 115 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 115 Odds: Azamat Bekoev-Tresean Gore Odds

Azamat Bekoev: -625

Tresean Gore: +455

Over 1.5 rounds: -166

Under 1.5 rounds: +130



Why Azamat Bekoev Will Win

Azamat Bekoev will secure a decisive victory over Tresean Gore this Saturday by relying on his overwhelming wrestling advantage and relentless forward pressure. While Gore undeniably possesses explosive knockout power and a dangerous guillotine, he consistently struggles against opponents who can chain takedowns together.

Bekoev knows he faces a reach disadvantage on the feet, so he will smartly crowd Gore to stifle his heavy strikes. By immediately pressing the action against the fence, the Russian standout will completely neutralize Gore's ability to find his preferred boxing range.

Once the fight is in the clinch, Bekoev's elite grappling credentials will inevitably dictate the terms of the matchup. He will drag Gore to the canvas repeatedly, draining the American's explosive energy reserves with heavy, suffocating top control.

Gore has historically shown questionable fight IQ when pressured, often making critical mistakes during grueling grappling exchanges. Under the intense weight of Bekoev's ground-and-pound, those defensive gaps will quickly become apparent and provide openings for a finish.

Ultimately, Bekoev's proven finishing instincts and high-level top game are simply too much for Gore to handle over fifteen minutes. Expect the “King Pin” to bounce back into the win column with a dominant, early stoppage via strikes or a slick submission.

Why Tresean Gore Will Win

Tresean Gore will defeat Azamat Bekoev this Saturday by perfectly weaponizing his explosive athleticism, significant reach advantage, and elite takedown defense. While Bekoev is a relentless grappler who constantly pursues the clinch, he will struggle immensely against an opponent with Gore's sheer physical strength.

The absolute key to this compelling matchup lies in Gore's impressive 88-percent takedown defense rate, which will brilliantly neutralize the Russian's entire game plan. By consistently stuffing those heavy, early level changes, Gore will completely frustrate Bekoev and forcefully trap him in an uncomfortable striking battle.

Once the fight is clearly established on the feet, Gore will effectively utilize his 75-inch reach to expertly manage distance and land stinging jabs. Whenever a desperate Bekoev lunges forward to close the gap, he will be violently met with devastating counter hooks and precise uppercuts.

Bekoev's striking defense remains highly suspect, meaning he routinely absorbs unnecessary damage when unable to easily secure dominant top control. Gore's explosive, fast-twitch muscle fibers will effortlessly allow him to capitalize on these glaring defensive holes with massive, fight-ending combinations.

Even if Bekoev carelessly shoots in on the hips during a scramble, he constantly risks jumping right into Gore's infamously tight guillotine choke. Ultimately, Gore will brutally expose the grappling specialist on the feet, securing a spectacular knockout victory to firmly bounce back into the win column.

Final Azamat Bekoev-Tresean Gore Prediction & Pick

The upcoming middleweight clash between Azamat Bekoev and Tresean Gore at UFC Vegas 115 presents a classic striker versus grappler dynamic. Prediction markets like Kalshi heavily favor the Russian standout to bounce back from his recent setback against Yousri Belgaroui.

Bekoev will undoubtedly rely on his elite wrestling pedigree to relentlessly close the distance and avoid any dangerous early striking exchanges. He actively averages over four takedowns per fifteen minutes, a metric that will severely test his opponent's defensive grappling.

Conversely, Gore must leverage his explosive athleticism and significant reach advantage to maintain range and punish any sloppy level changes. The American possesses undeniable one-punch knockout power, making him a very live underdog if he can cleanly stay upright.

However, Gore's historical struggles with high-paced pressure will likely be his ultimate undoing against a relentless chain wrestler of this caliber. Once the fight inevitably hits the canvas, the massive discrepancy in top-control experience will quickly become glaringly apparent.

Expect Bekoev to systematically drain the explosive energy out of his opponent through suffocating positional dominance across three grueling rounds. He should comfortably secure a unanimous decision victory, proving exactly why bettors are confidently backing him as the clear winner.

Final Azamat Bekoev-Tresean Gore Prediction & Pick: Azamat Bekoev (-625), Over 1.5 Rounds (-166)