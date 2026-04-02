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UFC Vegas 115: Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan continues on the main card with a fight between Brendson Ribeiro and Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev in the light heavyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Ribeiro-Yakhyaev prediction and pick.

Brendson Ribeiro (17-9) is looking to snap a two-fight skid after suffering consecutive first-round TKO losses to Oumar Sy and Azamat Murzakanov in 2025. The Brazilian slugger must regain the finishing form he showed against Diyar Nurgozhay as he comes into his fight this weekend against Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev.

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (8-0) is a certified wrecking ball. He secured a 33-second submission over Rafael Cerqueira in his UFC debut, following a 30-second TKO on the Contender Series. The undefeated prospect looks to stay perfect as he comes into his fight this weekend against Brendson Ribeiro.

UFC Vegas 115 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 115 Odds: Brendson Ribeiro-Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Odds

Brendson Ribeiro: +1000

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev: -1800

Over 1.5 rounds: +350

Under 1.5 rounds: -520



Why Brendson Ribeiro Will Win

Brendson Ribeiro will defeat Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev this Saturday by leveraging his massive edge in professional experience and a significant three-inch reach advantage. While the undefeated Yakhyaev has dominated his early opposition, he has yet to face a veteran with the “one-shot” knockout power that Ribeiro consistently carries.

The Brazilian slugger, known as “The Gorilla,” possesses 81 inches of reach that will allow him to keep the explosive prospect at the end of his long, heavy punches. By staying disciplined and avoiding an early brawl, Ribeiro can force Yakhyaev into the second and third rounds for the first time in his UFC career.

Yakhyaev has only spent a total of 63 seconds in the Octagon across his debut and Contender Series appearances, leaving his cardio and durability completely untested. Ribeiro’s path to victory lies in weathering the initial storm and exposing the lack of “deep water” experience in the young prospect’s game.

Additionally, Ribeiro’s grappling is frequently underrated, as evidenced by his slick Kimura submission victory over the highly touted Diyar Nurgozhay just last year. This secondary threat will make Yakhyaev hesitant to dive for desperate takedowns once he realizes he cannot easily find a quick knockout on the feet.

Ultimately, Ribeiro’s desperate need for redemption after recent setbacks will drive a calculated and violent performance that stops the hype train in its tracks. Expect the veteran to find a home for his devastating right hand in the second round, securing a massive upset finish.

Why Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Will Win

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev is set to dominate Brendson Ribeiro this Saturday by utilizing his elite grappling pedigree and terrifying finishing instincts. While Ribeiro possesses significant knockout power, he has shown a consistent inability to defend against high-level wrestlers who force a rapid pace.

Yakhyaev, an undefeated prospect with a perfect 8-0 record, has already demonstrated he doesn't get paid by the hour. His last two outings lasted a combined total of only 63 seconds, proving he can find the finish almost immediately.

The Russian standout will likely look to close the distance early, using his Master of Sports in Combat Sambo to secure a dominant clinch. Ribeiro has historically struggled when backed against the fence, often leaving his neck or limbs exposed during desperate scrambles.

Once the fight hits the canvas, Yakhyaev’s heavy top pressure and slick submission transitions will be far too much for the Brazilian to handle. Ribeiro is currently on a two-fight skid where he was stopped by strikes, suggesting his durability may be wavering under intense pressure.

Ultimately, Yakhyaev's relentless pursuit of the finish and superior technical grappling will allow him to dictate every second of this encounter. Expect another quick night at the office as the “Hunter” secures a dominant stoppage to remain undefeated.

Final Brendson Ribeiro-Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Prediction & Pick

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev enters UFC Vegas 115 as an overwhelming favorite against Brendson Ribeiro, with prediction markets placing his win probability at a staggering 91.5% — one of the most lopsided lines on the card. The light heavyweight bout sits on the main card, reflecting the high expectations surrounding the unbeaten Yakhyaev heading into this matchup.

Yakhyaev has built a reputation as a relentless pressure fighter with devastating power, and Ribeiro will feel that intensity from the opening bell. His combination of elite grappling and heavy hands makes him nearly impossible to neutralize for an opponent like Ribeiro, who carries real vulnerabilities on the feet.

Ribeiro will attempt to use his experience and submission game to drag the fight to the mat and slow Yakhyaev down. However, Yakhyaev's physical dominance and aggression are expected to overwhelm those plans before Ribeiro can ever settle into his rhythm.

Look for Yakhyaev to come out firing early, backing Ribeiro against the fence and unloading powerful combinations that leave no room to breathe. The finish comes swiftly, a thunderous stoppage that announces Yakhyaev as a serious threat in the light heavyweight division.

Final Brendson Ribeiro-Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Prediction & Pick: Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (-1800), Under 1.5 Rounds (-520)