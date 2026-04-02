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We're back with another prediction and pick inside the NBA as cross-conference foes meet for the final time this season. The Minnesota Timberwolves (46-29) take on the conference-leading Detroit Pistons (55-21), the Pistons leading this series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Timberwolves-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are sixth in the Western Conference, one-half game back of Houston following their most recent 124-94 win over the Dallas Mavericks. They've won six of their last nine games with a chance to potentially shift playoff opponents if they finish their regular season strong.

The Detroit Pistons lead the Eastern Conference by four games over the Boston Celtics, beating the Toronto Raptors 127-116 their last time out. With six remaining games, all against Eastern opponents, they'll hope to keep pace and win the conference for the first time since 2006.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Timberwolves vs. Pistons Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +3.5 (-115)

Detroit Pistons: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 224.5 (-112)

Under: 224.5 (-108)

Timberwolves vs. Pistons Key Injuries

Minnesota: Anthony Edwards (knee – Questionable) / Jaden McDaniels (knee – OUT)

Detroit: Marcus Sasser (hip – Questionable) / Cade Cunningham (lung – OUT) / Isaiah Stewart (calf – OUT)

Timberwolves vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Detroit Pistons are 30-9 at home this season. The Minnesota Timberwolves are 21-15 on the road.

The Pistons have gone 44-18 as favorites. The Timberwolves are 7-11 as underdogs.

The Pistons are 41-35 ATS overall, 20-19 ATS at home. The Timberwolves are 33-42 ATS overall, 16-20 ATS on the road.

The Timberwolves are 6-4 outright in their last 10 games against the Pistons. The Pistons are 6-4 ATS.

The Timberwolves are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.

The Pistons are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in Minnesota's last eight consecutive games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Detroit's last five games.

Keys to Timberwolves vs. Pistons Matchup

The Pistons won the first meeting against the Timberwolves by a resounding 109-87 margin just five days ago as the Timberwolves were without Anthony Edwards once again. The Timberwolves are a decent 10-6 without him this season, but their offense clearly struggled to find answers against the second-overall team in defensive net rating in the Pistons. The Pistons have been making ends meet without their own franchise star in Cade Cunningham, posting an impressive 11-4 record in games he's missed this season.

With Jaden McDaniels also out for the Timberwolves, the main offensive responsibilities have been placed on Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle. Randle struggled his last time out against the Pistons going 3-11 on his field goal attempts, but he should be in for a better performance this time around. Rudy Gobert continues to dominate on the glass as the battle between him and Jalen Duren in the paint should be a focal point throughout this game.

For the Pistons, Daniss Jenkins has been integral in their success without Cade Cunningham, posting double-digit scoring totals over his last seven games. He's also making an impact distributing the ball (3.6 APG) and has become a willing rebounder, something Cade Cunningham has done so well since joining this Pistons' roster. The Pistons are the slightly better rebounding team (45.6 RPG) opposite the Timberwolves (44.7 RPG), so expect much of this game to be decided on the glass early and down the stretch.

Ultimately, looking at the most recent meeting between these two teams, we shouldn't expect much to change as the betting spread is right around where it should be. The Pistons managed a win in Minnesota and with a solid 30-9 record at home this season, they should be more than capable in covering a short four-point spread.

Timberwolves vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

The Timberwolves couldn't get much going without Anthony Edwards against the Pistons their last time out and if he's unable to start ahead of this game, we should expect a similar dominant performance out of Detroit despite the absence of Cade Cunningham. Jalen Duren returning after a short injury stint is massively important for them and should give them a strong edge over Minnesota in rebounding the ball.

Expecting much of the same just five days since their last meeting, let's roll with the Detroit Pistons to cover this spread at home as they gain one win closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the NBA Playoffs.

Final Timberwolves-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons -3.5 (-105); OVER 224.5 (-112)