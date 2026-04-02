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UFC Vegas 115: Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan continues on the main card with a fight between Tommy McMillen and Manolo Zecchini in the bantamweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our McMillen-Zecchini prediction and pick.

Tommy McMillen (9-0) enters his promotional debut following a statement-making performance on Dana White's Contender Series last September, where he dominated David Mgoyan. Known for his finishing instincts and aggressive grappling, the Montana native looks to keep his perfect record intact as he comes into his fight this weekend against Manolo Zecchini.

Manolo Zecchini (11-4) brings experience into the Octagon following a long layoff since his 2023 debut loss to Morgan Charriere. Previously, he earned brutal knockout finishes over Aboubakar Tounkara and Souksavanh Khampasath in Venator FC. The heavy hitter seeks a massive turnaround as he comes into his fight this weekend against Tommy McMillen.

UFC Vegas 115 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 115 Odds: Tommy McMillen-Manolo Zecchini Odds

Tommy McMillen: -1350

Manolo Zecchini : +800

Over 1.5 rounds: +120

Under 1.5 rounds: -154



Why Tommy McMillen Will Win

Tommy McMillen is primed to maintain his undefeated record this Saturday at UFC Vegas 115 by leveraging his massive physical advantages and elite grappling pedigree. Standing four inches taller with a significant six-inch reach advantage, McMillen will easily dictate the range and prevent Manolo Zecchini from landing his signature power shots.

The Montana native possesses a relentless wrestling style that has already produced five professional submission victories and a dominant showing on the Contender Series. He will likely look to close the distance early, using his length to tie up the Italian striker and drag the fight into deep water.

Zecchini is returning from a massive layoff of over 30 months, which raises serious questions about his timing and Octagon rust against such an active opponent. While training at Jackson-Wink may have improved his defense, the sheer intensity of McMillen's chain-wrestling is a nightmare matchup for a returning striker.

Once the fight hits the canvas, McMillen’s heavy top control and refined Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu transitions will make it nearly impossible for Zecchini to find a way back to his feet. The disparity in recent competition levels and momentum suggests that the newcomer will systematically break down the veteran over the course of the bout.

Ultimately, McMillen’s ability to blend high-level wrestling with opportunistic finishing instincts will be the deciding factor in this featherweight encounter. Expect a dominant performance from the prospect as he utilizes his superior conditioning to secure a statement-making victory in his promotional debut.

Why Manolo Zecchini Will Win

Manolo Zecchini will defeat Tommy McMillen this Saturday by exploiting the newcomer’s glaring defensive liabilities and utilizing his own superior knockout power. While McMillen arrives with an unblemished record and significant hype, his tendency to leave his chin exposed in the pocket is a recipe for disaster against a technical power-hitter.

The Italian “Rambo” has spent over two years refining his craft at the world-renowned Jackson-Wink MMA Academy, a camp famous for developing elite defensive blueprints. This extended layoff has allowed Zecchini to dramatically shore up his takedown defense, ensuring he can keep this matchup standing where he holds a clear advantage.

McMillen’s striking has often been described as flat-footed, which will make it incredibly difficult for him to track Zecchini’s explosive lateral movement. Whenever the American attempts to close the distance for a clinch, he will likely be intercepted by the precise counter-striking that has earned Zecchini nine career finishes.

Experience will play a pivotal role, as Zecchini has already navigated the high-pressure environment of a UFC debut and understands the tactical adjustments required. He will methodically dismantle the prospect’s rhythm, using a stinging jab to keep McMillen’s wrestling at bay while searching for a fight-ending opening.

Ultimately, Zecchini’s refined fight IQ and devastating striking arsenal will prove to be too much for the divisional newcomer to handle. Fans should fully expect the Italian standout to secure a spectacular highlight-reel knockout, firmly re-establishing himself as a dangerous threat in the featherweight division.

Final Tommy McMillen-Manolo Zecchini Prediction & Pick

Tommy McMillen enters UFC Vegas 115 on one of the most impressive undefeated runs in recent MMA memory, carrying a spotless 9-0 record into his long-awaited Octagon debut. The Great Falls native secured his UFC contract with a strong showing on Dana White's Contender Series, defeating David Mgoyan by majority decision to prove he can go the distance.

McMillen trains alongside Sean O'Malley at Red Hawk Academy in Arizona, bringing elite wrestling credentials as a three-time Montana state champion to the featherweight division. His grappling is his most dangerous weapon — five of his nine wins have come by submission, with his guillotine and rear-naked choke finishing opponents repeatedly.

Manolo Zecchini is no pushover, boasting an 11-4 record with a staggering 78% KO/TKO finish rate and nine finishes overall. However, his lone UFC appearance ended quickly — a first-round KO loss to Morgan Charriere in 2023 — raising durability concerns at the highest level.

McMillen holds a significant reach advantage at 74 inches compared to Zecchini's 68.9 inches, which will allow him to control distance effectively. Expect McMillen to mix his striking with timely takedowns, ultimately submitting Zecchini in the second round to announce himself as a legitimate featherweight prospect.

Final Tommy McMillen-Manolo Zecchini Prediction & Pick: Tommy McMillen (-1350), Under 1.5 Rounds (-154)