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NBA Friday is here as we're back with a prediction and pick for the conclusion of this series between familiar Eastern Conference foes. The Chicago Bulls (29-47) visit the New York Knicks (49-28), New York leading the season series 2-1. Check our NBA odds series for the Bulls-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings and will miss the NBA Playoffs for the fourth-straight season. They dropped their last game 145-126 to the Indiana Pacers, marking their fifth consecutive loss as they hobble towards the offseason and look forward to the draft.

The New York Knicks are third in Eastern Conference standings, already clinching a playoff position following their most recent 130-119 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The win snapped a three-game losing skid as they're battling to hold their standing just one game ahead of Cleveland.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Bulls vs. Knicks Odds

Chicago Bulls: +14.5 (-112)

New York Knicks: -14.5 (-108)

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

Bulls vs. Knicks Key Injuries

Chicago: Josh Giddey (hamstring – Probable) / Tre Jones (ankle – Probable) / Mac McClung (abdominal – Probable) / Lachlan Olbrich (foot – Probable) / Guerschon Yabusele (ankle – Probable) / Nick Richards (elbow – Questionable) / Zach Collins (toe – OUT) / Noa Essengue (shoulder – OUT) / Anfernee Simons (ulnar styloid – OUT) / Jalen Smith (calf – OUT)

New York: Karl-Anthony Towns (elbow – Questionable)

Bulls vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The New York Knicks are 28-9 at home. The Chicago Bulls have gone 11-26 on the road.

The Knicks are 45-18 as betting favorites. The Bulls are 18-30 as underdogs.

The Knicks are 39-39 ATS overall, 24-13 ATS at home. The Bulls are 36-40 ATS overall, 16-21 ATS on the road.

The Knicks are 6-4 in their last 10 games against the Bulls. The Bulls are 7-3 ATS in those games.

The Bulls are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against the Knicks.

The Knicks are 0-5 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Chicago's last six games.

The Knicks are 1-4 ATS in their last five games when listed as favorites.

Keys to Bulls vs. Knicks Matchup

The Bulls were able to earn a win over the Knicks just five games into the season when the Bulls notably got off to a 6-1 season start, but it's all been downhill for Chicago ever since. Falling out of playoff contention once again, they're on pace for their worst record over the last six seasons. The Knicks, on the other hand, notched two subsequent dominant victories over Chicago in the time since their first loss, poised for another lopsided win in this game.

The Bulls have been seriously hit by the injury bug and the recent drama surrounding the release of Jaden Ivery certainly has this organization in a strange place at the moment. Their most recent loss to the 25-win Grizzlies and losing by 20 to the 18-win Indiana Pacers their last time out shows this team doesn't have much of a game plan and they're just waiting for the offseason to begin. With Josh Giddey on the injury report, the Bulls won't have much of a chance to win this game if they continue playing how they have been.

On the contrary, the Knicks are preparing for another Eastern Conference playoffs where they'll have to contend with favorites like Boston, Detroit, and Cleveland in a much tougher race than we saw last year given all the injuries. Karl-Anthony Towns notched his fourth triple-double of the season in the Knicks' last game against the Grizzlies and prior to losing three-straight, the Knicks rattled seven consecutive wins to put them over Cleveland in the standings.

The production of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges will be paramount to the Knicks' in this game and moving forward as they're a much more versatile quad when their wings are able to score. Anunoby added a game-high 25 points and 13 rebounds while Mikal Bridges notched 24 points and lifted himself out of a recent slump. If they want to contend with top teams this postseason, all of their starters will have to find synchronicity and limit the off-nights.

Bulls vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

While the Bulls got an early win over New York just five games into the season, the Knicks are clearly focused on the Playoffs and getting healthy with just five games left to rest before things start heating up. Chicago is also dealing with a lengthy injury report and any upset win against these types of odds would be a fluke at this point.

Assuming the Knicks are able to play most of their starters, they should have no issues covering the double-digit spread as they've been one of the league's most consistent teams on their home floor. For our final pick, let's roll with the Knicks and the total under.

Final Bulls-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -14.5 (-108); UNDER 237.5 (-110)