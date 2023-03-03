It’s a classic Eastern Conference showdown as the New York Knicks face the Miami Heat. We’re in South Florida sharing our NBA odds series, making a Knicks-Heat prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Knicks destroyed the Brooklyn Nets 142-118 in their last bout. Ultimately, they sprinted off to a 47-29 lead after the first quarter. The Knicks built a 24-point lead at halftime and never surrendered it. Significantly, Jalen Brunson led the way with 39 points on a great 15 for 18 shooting performance. Quintin Grimes added 22 points. Likewise, Julius Randle had 21 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Moreover, the Knicks shot 60.7 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from the 3-point line. New York also won the board battle 46-31.

The Heat are coming off a 119-96 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers. Initially, the Heat led after the first quarter. But a horrific second quarter put them in a hole they could not climb out of. Consequently, Bam Adebayo scored 20 points and eight rebounds, but no one else on his team could provide a similar effort. Jimmy Butler added 16 points. Meanwhile, Tyler Herro had 11 points but shot 4 for 15. The Heat shot 43.6 percent from the field and only a pathetic 24.1 percent from the 3-point line. Moreover, the Heat lost the battle of the boards 41-33. The Heat also committed 12 turnovers.

The Knicks come into this game with a record of 37-27. Also, they are 18-12 on the road. The Knicks are currently on a 7-game winning streak and have gone 9-1 over 10 games. Meanwhile, the Heat come into this game with a record of 33-30. The Heat are 19-11 at home. Also, they are 4-6 over the last 10.

The Knicks defeated the Heat 106-104 at Madison Square Garden in the only showdown earlier this season. Conversely, the Heat have gone 7-3 over the past 10 games in this series.

Here are the Knicks-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Heat Odds

New York Knicks: -3 (-110)

Miami Heat: +3 (-110)

Over: 216 (-110)

Under: 216 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Heat

TV: BSSU and MSG

Stream: NBA

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks have three legitimate stars that could take over a game at any moment. Now, they need them to step up, and keep the momentum going as the final month plunders on.

Randle leads the charge with 25 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Likewise, Brunson averages 23.8 points and 6.2 assists per game. These two cover all the holes for the Knicks and they produce nightly. Moreover, they have a third weapon in RJ Barrett. He averages 19.5 points per game. Ultimately, these three have helped the Knicks average 118.4 points per game over the past 10 games.

The Knicks are attempting to improve their shooting, as they currently rank 22nd in field goal shooting percentage and 22nd from the triples. Additionally, they would like to improve at the free throw line, where they also rank 22nd. But the Knicks are elite on the boards, ranking third in rebounds. Additionally, they handle the rock exceptionally well, ranking third in turnovers. But the Knicks still struggle to defend the rim, ranking 24th in blocked shots. Have they done enough to cover the flaws?

The Knicks could cover the spread if Randle, Brunson, and Barrett continue to excel on the offensive end. Moreover, they must step up on the defensive side of the ball.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat are inconsistent and have not been able to garner some space between themselves and the teams below them. Therefore, they continue to stay mediocre and must figure it out.

Butler is their top guy, but also inconsistent. Significantly, he averages 21.8 points per game. Adebayo is great, too, averaging 21.2 points per game. However, he needs help from the rest of the team. Herro averages 20.3 points per game. Likewise, he also struggles sometimes. The Heat have averaged only 104.7 points per game over 10 contests.

The Heat continue to struggle to shoot, ranking 29th in field goal shooting percentage. Additionally, they are only 28th in 3-point shooting percentage. But the Heat are exceptional at the charity stripe, ranking second in free throw shooting. Conversely, they struggle on the boards, ranking 26th in rebounds. The Heat are solid at handling the ball, ranking fifth in turnovers. Unfortunately, they are the worst team in the NBA in blocked shots.

The Heat could cover the spread if they generate some buckets. Then, they must stop the “Big Three”.

Final Knicks-Heat Prediction & Pick

These teams are similar. However, the Knicks can score more consistently. Expect that to continue.

Final Knicks-Heat Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks: -3 (-110)