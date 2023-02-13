The Orlando Magic (23-34) visit the Chicago Bulls (26-30) on Monday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Bulls prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Orlando has lost two of their last three games and sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic covered 57% of their games while 51% went under the projected point total. Chicago has lost three straight and has dropped to 11th place in the East. The Bulls covered 52% of their games while 57% went under. This will be the third and final meeting between the conference foes. They’ve split the series thus far, with the road team winning each prior matchup. Chicago won the most recent affair by 19 points two weeks ago.

Here are the Magic-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Magic-Bulls Odds

Orlando Magic: +4.5 (-108)

Chicago Bulls: -4.5 (-112)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Bulls

TV: Bally Florida, NBCS Chicago

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando enters tonight’s game as one of the brightest young teams in the league despite a number of weaknesses. Offensively, the Magic do a great job attacking the rim and getting to the free-throw line. Orlando averages 20.1 made free throws per game – fourth most in the league. While they are merely an average defensive team, the Magic do an excellent job defending the paint as they allow the sixth-fewest points in the paint per game. Additionally, Orlando is a strong rebounding team as they rank in the top half of the NBA in rebound rate.

The Magic are led by a pair of young forwards in Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. Banchero leads the team in scoring with 20 PPG while also chipping in 6.8 RPG and 3.6 APG. The heavy favorite for Rookie of the Year, Banchero has already developed into one of the most consistent scorers in the league. Additionally, the 20-year-old has really picked things up on the glass, averaging 9.7 RPG over his last six games. As for Wagner, the second-year man out of Michigan has really broken out in his sophomore NBA season. He averages 19.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 3.5 APG while shooting 48% from the floor. Wagner has developed into a strong perimeter threat as well as he shoots 36% from three.

The X-factor for Orlando tonight has to be big man Wendell Carter Jr. The center was infamously traded to Orlando from Chicago a few years back, meaning he’ll likely have some added motivation playing in the arena of the team that drafted him. The former seventh-overall pick has put together a strong season for the Magic. He averages 15.1 PPG and 8.6 RPG while serving as a stretch-five thanks to his 36% three-point shooting percentage. Carter has averaged 20.1 PPG in seven career games versus his former team – something to keep in mind before making a Magic-Bulls prediction.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Chicago was one of the few teams who didn’t make a move at the deadline, opting instead to ride the team which has gotten them into contention for a play-in spot. It was an interesting move, to say the least considering their lack of success and aging core. That being said, Chicago sits in a strong position to cover tonight thanks to their strong home success and offensive advantage. The Bulls hold a 16-11 home record – on par with the fifth-place Nets. Chicago features a solid offense that excels inside the arc. The Bulls hold the fifth-highest shooting percentage in the league at 49%. While they’re perfectly average on the defensive end, Chicago is one of the best defensive rebounding teams in the league – ranking third in defensive rebound rate.

The Bulls are led by their pair of All-Star caliber wings, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan leads the team with 25.5 PPG and 5.1 APG. LaVine is right behind him, averaging 23.8 PPG and 4.0 APG. The two provide Chicago with a rock-solid foundation as both would easily be the best player in Orlando. LaVine has been red-hot in recent games, averaging 28.2 PPG over his last five appearances. DeRozan in particular should be in for a big night considering his prior success against the Magic. In two previous matchups against Orlando, DeRozan averaged 36.5 PPG while shooting 61% from the floor. The X-factor for Chicago should be big man Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic has been playing extremely well of late, averaging 20.4 PPG and 14.2 RPG over his last five games.

Final Magic-Bulls Prediction & Pick

Chicago is on a sizable skid right now and thus I expect Orlando to keep things close tonight.

Final Magic-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic +4.5 (-108)