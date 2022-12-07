By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Indiana Pacers (13-11) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12). Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

Indiana has lost three of their last four games but is coming off a big win against Golden State and still sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers are 14-10 against the spread while 52% of their games have gone under. Minnesota has lost four of their last five to drop them to 11th place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are 8-15 against the spread while 57% of their games have gone under. This will be the second of two games between the teams this season. Minnesota took the first matchup 115-101.

Here are the Pacers-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pacers-Timberwolves Odds

Indiana Pacers: +5 (-108)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -5 (-112)

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Indiana has been one of the more surprising teams in the Eastern Conference this season thanks in large part to their strong offense. The Pacers rank eighth in scoring and 19th in offensive efficiency. They’ve been vulnerable on defense and on the glass, however. Indiana ranks 24th in points allowed and 17th in defensive efficiency. On the glass, they rank 23rd in rebound differential and 16th in rebound rate. Indiana is just 6-7 on the road this season. The Pacers have a number of players up in the air tonight as TJ McConnell, Tyrese Haliburton, and Myles Turner are listed as questionable.

Indiana rested a number of key players in their last game against Golden State but managed to pick up an impressive victory nonetheless. Central to their victory (and perhaps their chances of covering tonight) was the play of rookie Andrew Nembhard. The Pacers chose Nembhard with one of the last picks in last summer’s draft. The early returns quickly proved his ability to be a valuable NBA player. Although he’s averaging just 9.1 PPG and 4.2 APG, his 49% from the field in just 24 minutes per game hints at him deserving an expanded role.

That opportunity came in his last three games thanks to an uptick in minutes to 38 per game. Over that span, Nembhard has averaged 20 PPG and 10.3 APG while shooting 56% from the field. He exploded in Monday’s win, scoring 31 points, dishing out 13 assists, and corralling eight rebounds. You can’t expect him to replicate that tonight but he should make an impact against a weak T-Wolves defense whether Haliburton is available or not.

The biggest X-factor tonight for Indiana’s chances to cover has to be center Myles Turner. Turner has been excellent this season, averaging 17.6 PPG and 8.1 RPG. He ranks second in the league in blocks, averaging 2.4 per game. He is questionable tonight but is expected to play after resting on Monday. Turner will be vital to Indiana’s chances of covering given the matchup with opposing center Rudy Gobert. Turner averages 15.1 PPG and 5.8 RPG in 11 career games versus Gobert – something to keep in mind when making a Pacers-Timberwolves prediction.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

After a big offseason, Minnesota has been one of the more disappointing teams in the Western Conference thus far. Their offense certainly hasn’t been the problem, however, as the Timberwolves rank ninth in scoring and 21st in offensive efficiency. The issues lie in their ability to defend and rebound. Minnesota ranks 26th in points allowed and 18th in defensive efficiency. They rank 22nd in rebound differential and 26th in rebound rate. Minnesota is just 6-7 at home this season. Backup forward Tauren Prince will notably be out tonight in addition to the continued absence of star Karl-Anthony towns.

Minnesota’s play can be best described as inconsistent, to say the least. That being said, the Wolves have a great chance to cover tonight thanks to young star Anthony Edwards. Edwards hasn’t taken quite the leap he was expected to this year but by no means has he been ineffective. Edwards leads the team with 23 PPG and 1.7 SPG but has also chipped in 5.6 RPG and 3.8 APG. The pure scorer shoots 46% from the field but has struggled somewhat from distance, shooting just 35% from three. While he didn’t light the world on fire, Edwards played well in their previous meeting with Indiana. In the win, Edwards scored 19 points on 50% shooting while also corralling seven rebounds. He’ll once again be the focal point and projects for a big game against a vulnerable Pacers defense.

Final Pacers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

While both teams are strong offensively, they combined for just 216 points in their previous meeting. I like the under in what is one of the highest over-under of the season.

Final Pacers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Under 236.5 (-110)