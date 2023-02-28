The Los Angeles Clippers host the Minnesota Timberwolves for a battle out west! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Clippers prediction and pick.

No playoff team has struggled more since the return of the second half than the Twolves have. Losing to the Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors, Minnesota is now (31-32) on the season which moved them down to 9th in the conference. The absence of Karl-Anthony Towns is catching up to them and they have lost three in a row and six of their last 10.

The Clippers, on the other hand, are playing a bit better but are also on a 2-game skid. LA is (33-30) on the season and are (5-5) in their last 10 games. In a tight race, the Clippers are 5th in the West and a half-game behind the Phoenix Suns for the 4-seed. However, they are just two games out of 9th in the West as well. Nobody has any idea how the West standings will look a month and a half from now, but these two teams should be playing postseason ball.

Here are the Timberwolves-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Clippers Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +6.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Clippers

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT App

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The game against Golden State was a rollercoaster from the beginning. Each quarter was a blowout by different teams all the way through. Minnesota led 34-25 after one and then the Warriors scored 34 in the second to lead by two at the half. Just like the first quarter, Minnesota led big and then collapsed in the 4th to allow the Dubs to take it 109-104. Naz Reid has really stepped up with Towns out, and it’s starting to pay off for him. He scored 30 against GS and then scored 16 in the game prior against the Hornets.

Edwards is coming off a good stretch of games but didn’t play well in the loss to the Warriors. He shot just 26% and ended with 12 points. Over his last 10 games, he’s shooting 43.3% which is less than his season average at 46%. The points are coming but he’s not shooting as efficiently as he would like. The last time the Wolves won was back on Feb. 13 and he shot 54.5% from the floor. The better Edwards plays, the better the rest of the team plays as well.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers are coming off a loss to the Denver Nuggets after that incredible game against the Kings this past weekend. It once again took overtime but lightning didn’t strike twice as there were no scoring records broken. LA forced overtime with a 32-point 4th quarter against the top team in the West. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 56 points and Westbrook scored 17 as well. He scored 17 each in the two games he’s played in and is averaging nine assists. So far, it’s looking like the acquisition of Westbrook might be a steal.

That high-scoring game against the Kings increased their season average to 112.7 per game which is now 23rd in the NBA. Before that, they were in the bottom three of the league in scoring. The Clippers are known for their defense with Kawhi and George leading the way. LA is 11th in points allowed at 112.5 per game so they score and allow around the same mark. The recipe is there they just need to close games in the 4th. Once they become consistent with that, the Clippers will make a run for the NBA Finals.

Final Timberwolves-Clippers Prediction & Pick

Neither side has played well since the second half started, and I have to assume the Wolves can cover seven on the road. It could go either way, but expect a close game in Los Angeles.

Final Timberwolves-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves +6.5 (-110)