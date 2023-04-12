The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) in the highly anticipated second play-in game of the postseason. Tip-off is set for 10:10pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with the top prop picks for the Timberwolves-Lakers.

Here are the Timberwolves-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Lakers Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +8.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers

TV: TNT

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT

The winner will advance as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and face the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. The losing team will battle again on Friday against the winning team from the Oklahoma City-New Orleans matchup for the remaining eighth seed.

Spotting Trends in Recent Series History

Los Angeles and Minnesota met three times during the regular season. While things can rapidly change in a head-to-head series, especially in the postseason, it’s usually helpful the review the history to identify any potential trends.

Oct. 28: Minnesota won the first meeting early in the season, 111-102, with Anthony Edwards leading the way with a game-high 29 points, while Rudy Gobert (22 points with a whopping 21 rebounds) and Karl-Anthony Towns (21 rebounds with eight rebounds and seven assists) feasted against a Lakers squad that was without Anthony Davis (back injury).

LeBron James, who made NBA history that night by surpassing Karl Malone with his 1,135th career 20-point game, led the Lakers with 28 points, to go along with seven rebounds and a team-high five assists. Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the first time since his rookie campaign and finished with 18 points and tied for a team-high eight rebounds.

Mar. 3: The Timberwolves beat the Lakers four months later, with a nearly identical score, 110-102. Anthony Davis made his presence felt with a whopping 38 points and Malik Beasley stepped up with 15 points and eight rebounds for the short-handed Lakers that were without LeBron (foot) and D’Angelo Russell.

Gobert led Minnesota with 22 points and 14 rebounds in the win, and he had plenty of help from Edwards (19 points), Naz Reid (15 points and eight rebounds off the bench), Mike Conley (14 points with six rebounds) and Taurean Prince (13 points with four rebounds and four assists off the bench).

Mar. 31: The Lakers were finally at full strength, and it showed, as Davis once again put the team on his back with a game-high 38 points and whopping 17 rebounds in a 123-111 victory. James also added 18 rebounds and 10 rebounds, while Austin Reaves racked up 15 points and six rebounds. Russell also made his presence known against his former team with a double-double of his own, scoring 12 points while dishing out 10 assists.

While Edwards struggled for Minnesota—hitting just four of his 16 shots from the field—Conley stepped up with a very efficient team-high 25 points and seven assists before fouling out, followed by Towns, who posted 23 points and eight rebounds. Gobert led the team with 11 rebounds and added 14 points, while Jaden McDaniels finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Kyle Anderson, who missed the first game in the series and struggled in the second meeting, shined off the bench with 17 pounds, six assists and four rebounds. But it wasn’t enough to keep pace with a healthy, red-hot Lakers squad.

Top Player Props: Timberwolves-Lakers Odds

Anthony Davis Over 40.5 Points + Rebounds (-111): With a whopping 38 points scored in each of the team’s matchups with the Timberwolves last month, Davis is a safe bet to feast again against Minnesota, especially as Rudy Gobert serves a one-game, team-imposed suspension for his altercation with teammate Kyle Anderson in the team’s win over New Orleans on Sunday.

As dynamic as Towns is for Minnesota, he simply doesn’t bring the same presence in the paint on defense as Gobert. If you’re not completely comfortable with Davis’ 26.5 points (-112) prop, you can trust the points + rebounds prop, as Davis has racked up a ridiculous 59 rebounds over the Lakers’ last four games.

Kyle Anderson Over 5.5 Assists (-122): Already averaging 5.2 assists per game on the road this season, Anderson will only see his role as a primary facilitator for the Timberwolves increase in a likely fast-paced game script with Gobert (suspension) and McDaniels (fractured hand) both sidelined.

D’Angelo Russell Under 17.5 Points (-110): Limited to 12 points (albeit with 10 assists) in the last matchup against his former team, Russell doesn’t have a great chance to hit this prop with the Lakers at full strength. Russell’s averaging 17.4 points per game in 17 games with the Lakers, but he’s only exceeded that mark twice in his last 11 contests. Moreover, the strong defensive play from Conley helped Minnesota lead the league in three point efficiency on defense down the stretch, allowing just 31.7 percent of three point shots to hit in the final 15 games of the regular season.

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 35.5 Points + Rebounds (-113): Despite entering the game with a questionable tag for a lingering calf injury, Towns has played with the injury in each of Minnesota’s final six regular season games, so we fully expect him to play. KAT has hit the over on this particular prop in two of the team’s last three games, and that was with Gobert and McDaniels on the court. In a very favorable matchup and fast-paced game, look for Towns to smash the over on the points and rebounds.

Austin Reaves Over 19.5 Points + Assists (-125): Despite coming up just short of hitting this prop in the March 31 meeting, Reaves has comfortably smashed the over on that prop in four of his last five games (27, 22, 34 and 26, respectively). This isn’t the safest prop of the bunch but it’s a solid matchup and recent history is on the side of the second-year guard.