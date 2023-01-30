The tight Western Conference race continues Monday night with a battle between two contending teams. The Golden State Warriors (25-24) will open up their three game road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25). Check out our NBA odds series for our Warriors-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors have won their last two games and are trading wins and losses for a record just over .500. They’re positioned as the sixth seed in the West, so they’ll look to improve their record slightly and jockey for a more favorable playoff position. Following a nail-biting game against Memphis, the Warriors were able to win last time our behind Steph Curry’s 35 points. They’ll look to get this road trip starting off hot against the home Thunder.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been surprising many NBA fans this season. They’re a single game below .500 and can catch the Warriors in the standings with a win over them tonight. While they tout a young roaster of players, the Thunder have played wise beyond their years and managed to contend for a play-in spot. The Thunder are 7-3 in their last 10 games and will hope to get another win at home against this Warriors squad.

Here are the Warriors-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Warriors-Thunder Odds

Golden State Warriors: -5 (-106)

Oklahoma City Thunder: +5 (-114)

Over: 242.5 (-110)

Under: 242.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Thunder

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (regional coverage)

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors have dealt with injuries all season and have still managed to post a decent record before the impending All-Star break. Jordan Poole is continuing to emerge as the future of this Warriors team and has taken his role under the wing of the greatest shooter of all time, Steph Curry. The pair lead the team in points and have molded their unique playing styles into one cohesive offensive attack. As always, look for the Warriors to let it fly from three early.

As the favorite, the Golden State Warriors are 19-13 overall. They play much better at home than they do on the road – they’re 6-18 SU and 8-16 ATS as the visiting team. They’ll need to improve their performances on the road if they want to hold their playoff position. They’ve enjoyed success against the Thunder as of late, going 6-1 ATS in their last 7 gaes against them. While the Thunder have been solid at home this year, Golden State will look to continue Curry’s hot shooting and add another win on the road here.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Oklahoma City Thunder have showed quiet flashes as to why they’re a team to look out for in the coming years. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking like the future prospect they’d hoped he’d be and is play is often the reason they’re able to win against stronger teams. He scored 35 in their last win against the contending Cavaliers. Josh Giddey is also proving to be a successful draft pick for the Thunder. The 6’8″ shooting guard has an innate ability to pass the ball and leads the squad in assists. He’s also their leading rebounder and is eager to run in transition and find his teammates. The young guns will have to facilitate a high-paced game to outrun the Warriors.

OKC has been one of the better home teams in the NBA this season. They’re 15-10 overall on their home court and have managed to go 16-9 ATS. They lack some identity on the defensive end, so they often find themselves in shootout-type games. Relying on their youth, the Thunder push a frantic pace throughout the game and hope to outrun their opponents with quick transition buckets. That’ll be their game plan tonight against a Warriors team hungry for another win.

Final Warriors-Thunder Prediction & Pick

While the Warriors are hot right now, they’ve showed a propensity to cool off quickly. The Thunder have been a cash cow at home this season, look for them to cover this spread at home in a close game.

Final Warriors-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder +5 (-114)