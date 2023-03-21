The Washington Wizards (32-39) head down south to Florida to take on the Orlando Magic (29-43). Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. ET this Tuesday night! Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Magic prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Washington is coming into this contest in rare form, losing five of their last six games and looking to right their wrongs in this Tuesday night contest. Meanwhile, Orlando is in the same boat as their counterparts. They have lost six of their last eight games, most recently losing on the road to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here are the Wizards-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Wizards-Magic Odds

Washington Wizards: -1 (-108)

Orlando Magic: +1 (-112)

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Magic

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards unfortunately haven’t been one of the better teams in the NBA this season but that doesn’t mean they don’t have good pieces on their team. Of course, you got Bradley Beal running the offense averaging 23.3 points along with 5.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He is also shooting 51% from the floor and 37.2% from three-point range.

Kristaps Porzingis will be back after a one-game absence. His absence was certainly felt in their loss to the Sacramento Kings and he will bring a much-needed boost to this offense coming into this matchup with Orlando. He is averaging 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game on the season and he can light it up on any given night. Their third-leading scorer Kyle Kuzma has been taking a major step forward this year as he is averaging the most points on a per-game basis in his career at 21.2 per game.

The Wizards are surprisingly covering 62.5% (5-3) of the time when they are an away favorite with a margin of victory of 9.5 points per game. This puts them in a prime spot this Tuesday night.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The odds-on-favorite to win the Rookie of The Year award at year’s end Paulo Banchero leads the way for the Orlando Magic. He is averaging a team-high 20 points to go along with 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is one of those once-in-franchise type of players that is able to help his team on both sides of the ball and will really help this team become a playoff contender in the future.

The Magic have some other key players on the team that have really helped them score some upsets as of late, just like they did against the Clippers and the Heat within the last 10 days. In the upset against the Clippers, it was Franz Wagner, Wendall Carter Jr, and Markelle Fultz leading the charge with a combined 75 points between the trio. This group of young players can play out of the gym on any given night and given the defensive lapse of the Wizards, they can certainly put on a show this Tuesday night.

The Orlando Magic cover 61.5% (16-10) of the time as a home underdog this season with a margin of victory of -0.5 points per game.

Final Wizards-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Wizards are still in the hunt to get a playoff spot as they are only two games back of the last play-in seed. They finally have a get-right matchup ahead of them with the Orlando Magic who are just 1-6 ATS over their last seven home games, meanwhile, the Wizards are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against Orlando.

Final Wizards-Magic Prediction & Pick: Washington Wizards -1 (-108)