NBA players these days earn millions the moment they get drafted. While some players on expiring deals sign the first guaranteed long-term contract that becomes available, there are players who bet on themselves to try and squeeze out that extra dollar. And there are times it does work out. However, we'll take a look at some of the guys who took the risk and missed out on the biggest payday of their careers.

5. Dennis Schröder

The tales of Dennis Schroder fumbling the bag are well-documented. However, since he has signed lucrative contracts in the past and recently signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Toronto Raptors this offseason, he'll rank No. 5 on this list. Back in the middle of the 2020-2021 season, Schroder proved to be a capable starting point guard to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

He averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists in 61 games, leading Rob Pelinka to reportedly offer him a four-year, $84 million contract extension in the middle of the season. Schroder balked at the deal, insisting he was worth at least $100 million and wanted to use free agency as leverage.

When the playoffs came around, Schroder had an abysmal two games, including a goose egg in a 30-point loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 5. He'd sign a one-year $5.89 million deal with the Celtics, only to end up back on the Lakers a season later.

Harrell's story has some similarities to his former teammate (Schroder) but with a different ending. When he approached NBA free agency in 2020, Harrell couldn't have timed it any better. He had the best season of his career, won Sixth Man of the Year, and was entering his prime at 26 years old. A deal worth more than $15 million a season was practically a given at this point.

But Harrell did the noble thing and chose to compete for a title. He'd sign a two-year, $18.98 million contract with the Lakers despite getting a four-year, $80 million offer from the Charlotte Hornets. Like Schroder, Harrell would end up on the team that once offered him a huge contract only to play on a much cheaper deal.

3. Latrell Sprewell

Nobody knows for sure what Sprewell fed his family every night as a player, but it was enough for him to use it as a reason to reject a three-year, $21 million extension from the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2004. Since Sprewell had one more year left on his contract, he decided to let his game do all the talking. However, by the next season, Sprewell regressed. He was offered the MLE and veteran minimum deals from multiple teams, but Sprewell valued his pride much more.

Unfortunately, that was the last time Sprewell stepped foot on the court, and he even filed for bankruptcy a few years later.

You'll rarely see an athlete press charges on his agent. For defensive big man Nerlens Noel, he was left with no other choice. The Sixers had no plans of giving him an extension in 2017 and opted to send Noel to another team rather than get nothing in return. He landed with the Mavericks and averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 22 games. Were those numbers impressive? Hard to tell, but to Mark Cuban they were.

Noel was offered a four-year $70 million extension, but he turned it down after Rich Paul convinced him he was worth much more. Noel played the next season on a qualifying offer, making only $4 million, and then he signed a two-year minimum deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder the following summer. To this day, his total NBA career earnings don't even come close to what Cuban offered him in 2017.

He'd sue Klutch Sports in 2021 for a breach of fiduciary duty, but had the lawsuit dismissed a year later.

James Harden has secured the bag multiple times. He has made more than $300 million in salaries alone, but the reason he tops this list is because of all the money he has given up chasing for a title. He had a chance to sign a two-year, $103 million extension with the Rockets in 2020, but chose to get traded to the Nets. The extension would've made him the first player to make $50 million in a season.

A season later, Harden had another chance to be the highest-paid player in NBA history and made the same mistake. The Nets offered him a three-year, $161 million extension in 2021, but he rejected it in hopes to land a more lucrative four-year, $223 million extension in the offseason. But since he requested a trade midseason, the money he could've made changed. If he did stick around with the Nets, Harden would've been the first player to eclipse $60 million in one season while getting paid at 37.