The postseason is the battle between the best teams in the NBA, as they compete for the coveted NBA championship. While eyes are often focused on the stars, there are moments when a role player does his job well enough to give his team a great advantage. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 greatest X-factors in the NBA Playoffs.

10. Mike Miller

The Miami Heat were already formidable with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. However, with all of them being more specialized as cutters and slashers, they’ve always needed a knockdown shooter to take them to the next level. Miller was arguably the Heat’s best shooter that powered them to a championship in 2012. Miller shot 63.6% from three-point land in the 2013 NBA Finals, including a 23-point explosion off the bench while making seven threes in the championship-clinching game.

While all eyes were focused on Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins emerged as the X-factor for the Golden State Warriors who went on to reclaim the NBA championship in 2022. Wiggins served as the team’s best two-way player by defending the opposing team’s best player while helping out with scoring duties for the Warriors. Wiggins impressed in the NBA playoffs. He was also incredible during the Finals, averaging 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

8. Leon Powe

The Boston Celtics were a formidable team after putting together Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo. Although the four All-Stars ran the show, it was Leon Powe who stepped up in Game Two of the 2008 NBA Finals. Coming off the bench, Powe dropped 21 points on six of seven shooting to power the Celtics to a huge victory enroute to an NBA title.

7. Shaun Livingston

While Shaun Livingston didn’t live up to the bill of a lottery pick, he redeemed himself by becoming the X-factor for the Warriors dynasty. At 6’7, Livingston had great size to defend other guards off the bench. Furthermore, he also provided scoring by punishing opponents from mid-range to help the Warriors during the NBA playoffs. He played a big role for the team, helping them win two NBA titles.

6. Metta Sandiford-Artest

In an attempt to defend their title, the Los Angeles Lakers bolstered their roster by signing Metta Sandiford-Artest a season later, despite previously scuffling with Kobe Bryant. Nevertheless, Sandiford-Artest was exactly what the doctor ordered. His offensive rebound and game winning-put back propelled the Lakers past the Suns in the Western Conference Finals. Furthermore in Game Seven of the 2009 NBA Finals, Artest tallied 20 points, five rebounds, and five steals including a dagger three-pointer to clinch back-to-back championships for the Lakers.

5. PJ Tucker

The Milwaukee Bucks are certainly Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team. However, when it comes to fulfilling a particular role in the NBA playoffs, PJ Tucker did it best. Tucker defended the greatest wing scorers in the NBA such as Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker to help the Bucks win the championship in 2021. Aside from defending, Tucker also hit the occasional jumper, averaging 50% during the NBA Finals.

4. Fred VanVleet

The Toronto Raptors certainly caught everyone by surprise after winning it all in 2019. Although they did get Kawhi Leonard after a trade with the Spurs, no one expected the supporting cast to shine under the bright lights. Among the supporting cast, Fred VanVleet definitely turned some heads. In the NBA Finals, VanVleet averaged 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

3. Derek Fisher

From the Lakers’ three-peat to the franchise’s back-to-back championships, the team has always relied on the backcourt facilitating of Derek Fisher. Although his numbers don’t scream All-Star, Fisher has always stepped up during the most crucial moments. Moreover, he has also showcased some of the finest shooting performances in championship-clinching games. Fisher is also notable for making clutch baskets during the Lakers’ championship campaigns.

2. Toni Kukoc

The Chicago Bulls’ three-peats were popular for the work of Michael Jordan and even Scottie Pippen. However, Toni Kukoc was definitely the X-factor during the Bulls’ second three-peat. Although he wasn’t the best player, Kukoc made the most out of his role, displaying his versatility, passing, and shooting during the NBA playoffs. In fact, during the Finals of the second three-peat, Kukoc consistently averaged in double figures to lead the Bulls’ bench scoring duties.

1.Ray Allen

While Ray Allen was a star early on, even helping the Celtics win a championship, he was undoubtedly the biggest X-factor in the Heat’s championship run in 2013. Although it looked like the Spurs finally figured out how to end the Heat dynasty, Ray Allen’s crucial three-pointer in the dying seconds of Game Six paved the way for a Heat championship in Game Seven. In the 2013 NBA Finals, Allen averaged 10.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per outing while shooting 54.5% from deep off the bench. Without Allen, the Heat probably wouldn’t have won that year.