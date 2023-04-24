Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

The lights are at its brightest in the NBA playoffs, when the stakes are high. With the best teams in the NBA competing for the NBA championship, there’s no question that the pressure is higher than ever for superstars to perform at their best. Despite the pressure that comes with competing for the coveted NBA championship, these stars only used it as an opportunity to showcase their greatness. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 most iconic performances in NBA playoff history.

10. Kevin Durant’s 49 Point Triple-Double in Game Five of 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Although the Brooklyn Nets were heavily favored to run past Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round matchup, an injured Kyrie Irving and James Harden ultimately dampened their chances. Nevertheless, that didn’t stop Kevin Durant from helping the Nets stay alive in Game Five by dropping 49 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists to take a 3-2 series lead. Unfortunately for Brooklyn, the Bucks would eventually go on to win the series in seven games.

9. John Stockton’s Passing Masterclass in Game Five of the 1988 Western Conference Semifinals

The Utah Jazz couldn’t get past the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 1988 Playoffs. However, it was obvious that it wasn’t John Stockton’s fault, who facilitated the Jazz offense to near perfection. Aside from dishing out a postseason record of 24 assists, he also scored 23 points in the loss against the Lakers.

8. Wilt Chamberlain’s Rebounding Dominance in Game Three of 1967 Eastern Division Finals

Going up against Bill Russell was a tough task. However, Wilt Chamberlain took it as a challenge. In Game Three of the Eastern Division Finals, Chamberlain grabbed a monster 41 rebounds to break the NBA playoffs record. In addition to this, he also scored 20 points, with the Sixers eventually going all the way to win the NBA championship in 1967.

7. Michael Jordan’s 63 Point Explosion in Game Two of 1986 First Round Playoffs

While Michael Jordan often received flak (early in his career) for his history of first round NBA playoffs exits, it was certainly not Jordan’s fault as to why the Chicago Bulls were swept in the 1986 Playoffs. Although the Bulls emerged winless in three games, Jordan was the lone bright spot in the Game Two loss by dropping a playoff record 63 points on 54% shooting from the field overall.

6. Damian Lillard’s Three-Point Barrage in 2021 First Round Playoffs

Damian Lillard often received little help from the supporting cast of the Portland Trail Blazers squad. Unfortunately, that was clear as day in Game Five of the first round in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Despite Lillard going off for 55 points, spiked by 12 of 17 shooting from beyond the arc, the Denver Nuggets would surrender the game 147-140 in double overtime. On top of breaking the record for most threes in a single playoff game, Lillard also tallied 10 assists.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 50 Piece in the 2021 Championship Clincher

Giannis Antetokounmpo had never been in the NBA Finals until 2021. However, it didn’t look like it for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar. In the close out game, Giannis dropped 50 points, 14 rebounds, and five rejections to clinch the championship for the Bucks for the first time in 50 years. It’s considered to be the highest scoring tally by any player in a closeout game.

4. Shaquille O’Neal’s Quadruple-Double Attempt in Game Two of the 2001 NBA Finals

During his Los Angeles Lakers days, Shaquille O’Neal was arguably the most dominant center in the NBA. After leading the Lakers to an NBA championship in 2000, the Big Diesel was far from done in stamping his dominance. En route to the Lakers’ three-peat, Shaq had a memorable Game Two performance in the 2001 NBA Finals, where he tallied 28 points, 20 rebounds, nine assists, and eight rejections against the Indiana Pacers, while shooting 63% from the field.

3. LeBron James’ 25 Straight Points in Game Five of 2007 Eastern Conference Finals

The Detroit Pistons were on a mission to regain championship glory. However, no one expected an ambush by a young and inexperienced LeBron James. In a tight contest that needed two extended periods, James dropped 25 straight points in the final frame to help the Cleveland Cavaliers escape with a crucial 109-107 victory to make an appearance in the NBA Finals. In total, James finished the game with 48 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists on 55% shooting from the field.

2. Kobe Bryant’s Clutch Performance in Game Six of the 2010 Western Conference Finals

The Phoenix Suns tried to do everything in order to extend this NBA playoffs series to seven games, with the hopes of making their first NBA Finals appearance in over a decade. Unfortunately, they couldn’t weather a Kobe Bryant storm that saw him make tough fadeaway jumpers including 24 points in the second half alone. In the 111-103 Lakers victory, Bryant finished with a game-high 37 points.

1. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving Score 41 Each to Stay Alive in 2016 NBA Finals

Throughout NBA history, there never has been a pair of teammates who scored at least 40 points in the same Finals game. However, that changed in Game Five of the 2016 NBA Finals. Despite the Cavaliers staring at a 1-3 deficit, James and Irving conspired for 41 points apiece to help the Cavs stay alive before completing the historic comeback to win the franchise’s first NBA title.