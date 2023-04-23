Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Lakers matched the largest ever first quarter lead in NBA Playoffs history against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, per ESPN Stats & Info. LA led Memphis 35-9 heading into the second quarter. It was an incredible start to a crucial game for the Lakers.

LeBron James helped propel the Lakers to their quick start in the game. Rui Hachimura has also performed well off the bench. Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell appear to be comfortable against Memphis, and the Grizzlies certainly have their backs against the wall. With the series tied at one game apiece, both teams are aware of how important this contest is.

Ruling out Memphis would be a foolish thing to do though. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies feature enough talent and motivation to make a comeback. Climbing back in the game will not be an easy task, but it isn’t completely out of the question. The Lakers need to keep their foot on the gas in order to hold onto this game.

UPDATE: Heading into halftime, the Lakers hold a 53-37 lead over the Grizzlies.

LeBron James and Rui Hachimura lead LA with 12 points each at the half. Anthony Davis already has a double-double with 11 points and 12 boards.

For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant has tallied 16 points. His team hasn’t given him much help however, as the second highest scorer (Dillon Brooks) only has seven points.

The Lakers are in the driver’s seat. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if they can continue to perform at such a high level in the second half.