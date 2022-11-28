Published November 28, 2022

In a league like the NBA, depth will eventually make an indelible impact on a team’s fortunes, and we see that here in our Week 7 NBA Power Rankings. That’s also what we have seen as we enter the last few days of November. On one hand, some ballyhooed teams with big names are finally playing to their potential. On the other hand, several teams that started strong are now getting a strong dose of reality. The Warriors, Cavs, and Pelicans are examples of the former, while the Jazz, Mavs, and Blazers represent the latter. As we begin the final month of the calendar year this week, it will certainly be very interesting to see which teams will continue to rise to the top.

Now without further ado, let’s look at our 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings entering Week 7 of the new season.

1. Boston Celtics (no change)

The Celtics continue to rule November. They are now 12-2 this month and have won their last three games. They also lead the league in scoring (120.4 points per game), 3-point shooting (40.0 percent), and free throw shooting (85.2 percent). They have the best record in the entire league, so it’s no surprise they top our Week 7 NBA Power Rankings.

2. Phoenix Suns (+3)

The Suns have won four games in a row and own the best win-loss record in the Western Conference so far (13-6). They’re deserving of a bump to No. 2. Deandre Ayton has been a beast in their last two games, too. He had 28 points and 12 rebounds against the Pistons, and he followed it up with 29 points and 21 boards against the Jazz.

Deandre Ayton tonight: 29 PTS

20 REB

11-18 FG First Suns player with a 28/20 game since Amar’e Stoudemire. pic.twitter.com/ZymeWDEeLm — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 27, 2022

3. Milwaukee Bucks (-1)

The Bucks slide down to No. 3 after going 3-1 this past week. Their only loss was to the Bulls, who surprised a lot of people this week. Of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be this team’s spearhead, though his numbers have dipped a bit from October to November. Right now, he’s averaging fewer points, rebounds, and blocks than he did last month.

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (+10)

After a disastrous stretch, the Cavaliers found their form again, at least for the most part. They had solid wins over the Hawks, Blazers, and Pistons to offset their only loss against the Bucks. It was great to see Jarrett Allen anchor their defense again as Donovan Mitchell continued to carry the scoring cudgels, though Allen and Kevin Love are dealing with injuries.

5. New Orleans Pelicans (+7)

The Pelicans are among our strongest risers in the Week 7 NBA Power Rankings. That’s owing to winning five of their last seven games, including big triumphs over the Grizzlies and Warriors. They also have so many weapons right now. I mean, who knew Trey Murphy III could be a game-changer for this squad, right?

6. Denver Nuggets (+5)

The Nuggets have been a good offensive team this season. They are currently second in field goal shooting (49.3 percent) and 3-point shooting (39.8 percent). Denver is also top four in playmaking (27.7 assists per game). They have the second-best record in the West, and they’ve gotten good production from Aaron Gordon, Bones Hyland, and Bruce Brown of late.

7. Indiana Pacers (-1)

The Pacers are still a good team, though they slide one spot thanks to losing two of their last four games. Still, this young core is impressive, led by Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and even Jalen Smith.

8. Memphis Grizzlies (+5)

Memphis had a shaky start to this past week, but they finished strong with back-to-back wins over the Pelicans and Knicks. As such, they hold the No. 3 spot in the West, just half a game behind the Nuggets. It was also great to see Ja Morant play in every game this past week.

9. Sacramento Kings (-5)

The Kings saw their seven-game winning streak get snapped earlier this past week. They have also lost back-to-back games to the Hawks and Celtics. Has reality caught up with this once-surging squad? We’ll have to see how they respond in Week 7. De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are both still balling, though.

10. Brooklyn Nets (+6)

Well, look who’s moving up, eh? Yes, the Nets still have a losing record right now and are ninth in the Eastern Conference. Still, finally, we’re talking about basketball and not tweets or conspiracy theories. That’s refreshing, right? Also, wins over the Raptors and Blazers were pretty impressive. Also, they lead the league in field goal shooting (49.5 percent) and blocks (7.2 per game).

11. Philadelphia 76ers (+6)

The Sixers are winners of three of their four games this past week. And while their opponents weren’t exactly elite, these were results they needed to go above .500. They also got huge lifts from the likes of Shake Milton, Paul Reed, and Tobias Harris as injuries hobbled some key players.

Shake Milton was on 🔥 in the @sixers win: 🔔 @SniperShake: 29 PTS (10/13 FGM), 5 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/ifYyQf6iLo — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2022

12. Golden State Warriors (+7)

Don’t look now but the Warriors are inching closer to the top teams in the West. The Dubs have won five of their last six assignments, including victories over the Clippers, Jazz, and Wolves. We also saw Andrew Wiggins break out for 31 points against the Clippers, which was a very promising sign moving forward.

13. Los Angeles Clippers (-4)

The Clippers went 2-2 this past week, including double-digit losses to the Warriors and Nuggets. They have also slid down to No. 5 in the Western Conference. This is still a highly competitive unit, of course, but they certainly need Kawhi Leonard to show up if they will transcend into a true elite power. The injuries to Leonard and Paul George continue to be alarming.

14. Utah Jazz (-11)

Ouch. Week 6 was the first week where the Jazz lost every single one of their games. This was bad since they entered the week with the best record in the West. Now they have slid way down to the No. 8 spot in the conference. Things won’t get easier this week as well as they face the Bulls followed by the Clippers, Pacers, and Blazers.

15. Minnesota Timberwolves (+3)

The Wolves actually would have been higher up these Week 7 NBA Power Rankings had they not lost back-to-back recently. Still, this was a solid enough week as they beat the Heat and Pacers before falling to the Hornets and Warriors, with the latter loss flashing some warning signs.

16. Toronto Raptors (no change)

The roller-coaster ride this season continues for the Raptors. They failed to build on back-to-back wins over Detroit and Miami by losing to the Hawks and Nets. Over the weekend, however, they bounced back with a win over the Mavs. It’s not good, though, that injuries to Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, and others have hampered this team.

17. Washington Wizards (-10)

The Wizards slide way down in our NBA Power Rankings after they booked three losses in a row this past week. They lost twice against the Heat and once against the Celtics. Kyle Kuzma continues to shine for this team, but they certainly need more consistency from the likes of Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija.

18. Atlanta Hawks (-10)

The Hawks slide big time in our NBA Power Rankings after dropping three of their four games in Week 6. This is still a top-five team in the East, but they have shown a lot of vulnerability lately. They are also currently among the worst rebounding teams in the league. They allow their opponents 46.8 rebounds per game, which is No. 27 in the entire league.

19. Portland Trail Blazers (-4)

It’s no surprise that the Blazers continue to slump without Damian Lillard. They went 1-3 this week, with their only W in OT against the Knicks. We love what we have seen from Anfernee Simons, but he certainly cannot carry this team on his shoulders just yet.

20. Miami Heat (+3)

The Heat finally break into the East’s top 10 on the back of three straight wins. They beat the Wizards back-to-back and then defeated the Hawks for good measure. Big man Bam Adebayo is well-known for his defense, but he has been turning heads with his offense of late, too.

Bam Adebayo over his last 6 games: 25.5 PPG

10.2 RPG

52% FG

87% FT pic.twitter.com/DoXn8SKl9F — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 28, 2022

21. Dallas Mavericks (-11)

Luka Doncic cannot carry this team by himself the way he did last season. Even if he has led them in scoring in their last three outings, it’s clear that he’s more than a bit exhausted already. Granted, their losses were against the Celtics, Raptors, and Bucks, but it’s still clear that Doncic needs more scoring help. Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood are okay but okay won’t cut it for an entire season.

22. Chicago Bulls (+4)

The Bulls turned some heads by going 2-1 this past week. They beat the top two teams in the East before dropping one in OT against the Thunder. This has been such a schizophrenic team this season, but their performance in Week 6 is enough to lift them a few spots in our NBA Power Rankings.

23. Los Angeles Lakers (+1)

Much like the Nets, the Lakers seem to finally be getting into a bit of rhythm. Keep in mind that they have won five of their last six games. Now, though Russell Westbrook trade rumors persist, the Lakers are slowly turning into a threat to break into the top 10 of the West. Next they need to prove they can beat better teams after feasting on bums.

24. New York Knicks (-2)

The Knicks fell to last place in the Atlantic Division after losing four of their last five games. That was also enough for them to slide down even more in our NBA Power Rankings. Jalen Brunson seems to be the real deal on offense, but this team has just been a stinker on the defensive side of the floor.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (-4)

OKC had a pretty slow week, going 1-3, with their only win coming against the Bulls in overtime. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be an absolute beast, though. He is third overall in scoring (31.1 points per game) and scored in the 30s in each of the Thunder’s last four games.

26. Charlotte Hornets (+3)

Well, the Hornets put two wins together for the first time this season. In such a tight squeeze in the league’s cellar, that’s enough for them to go up in our NBA Power Rankings. It still hurts, though, that Gordon Hayward’s injuries have gotten the better of him.

27. Orlando Magic (-2)

The Magic lost all their games this past week and have dropped six of their last seven contests. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero have both been pretty good, but there’s just no consistent depth of production from this young squad.

28. Houston Rockets (-1)

Like the Hornets, the Rockets finally pulled off back-to-back wins this season. They beat the Hawks a couple of days ago and then beat the Thunder a day after. Jalen Green exploded in both games, scoring 30 against ATL and 28 against OKC. Still, that’s small consolation for having the worst record in the West.

29. Detroit Pistons (+1)

The dismal November persists for the Pistons. They tipped Week 6 off well with wins over the Nuggets and Jazz, but then they lost to both the Suns and Cavs. They also own the worst record in the entire league as of this writing.

30. San Antonio Spurs (-2)

If the Spurs aren’t careful, they’ll “overtake” Houston in terms of having the worst Western Conference win-loss slate. Remember that this team has not seen a victory since the second week of November, losing eight straight games and holding the worst average point differential by a wide margin. Oh well, at least we know they actually ARE in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.