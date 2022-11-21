Published November 21, 2022

By Enzo Flojo · 10 min read

This early, please be warned — you might fall off your seat after going through our NBA Power Rankings Week 6. That’s because we’ve had some unheralded teams skyrocketing to the top, while a number of fancied sides have continued to slide into mediocrity. We’re approaching the final month of the calendar year, and it’s interesting to see which teams will close 2022 on a strong note.

As always, this week’s NBA Power Rankings edition sees a lot of fluctuation in the teams’ positions, with teams like the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers making huge jumps. Meanwhile, teams that had strong starts to the season have fallen farther and farther like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, and San Antonio Spurs. So which teams will make you squint and scratch your head? Read on and let’s take a look at how each team fared throughout the past week.

Now without further ado, let’s look at our 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings entering Week 6 of the new season.

1. Boston Celtics (+1)

The defending Eastern Conference champions have been arguably the most consistent team so far this season. They’ve also won their last nine games and have the overall best record in the entire league. Jayson Tatum has also been absolutely amazing, putting up 30.3 points per game. Those are enough reasons to put them at the peak of our Week 6 NBA Power Rankings.

Celts have the best record in the NBA and Jayson Tatum is current the favorite for MVP? I dreamed of days like this pic.twitter.com/9t3aaQKier — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) November 15, 2022

2. Milwaukee Bucks (-1)

Of course, the Bucks are still a contending team, but they have been very inconsistent the past couple of weeks. That’s why they slide to No. 2. They’ve also lost four of their last six assignments, including a few to some East teams they might meet in the playoffs. Sure, that’s still a long way away, but these losses still speak to the vulnerability of the Bucks. There was also some weird Giannis drama after the loss to the Sixers. They’re hoping to get Khris Middleton back soon to build back momentum.

3. Utah Jazz (+2)

The Jazz continue playing much better than everyone expected. Having said that, they did go through a bit of a tough stretch, losing three of their last five games. Their last two wins over the Suns and Blazers were very promising, though, and Lauri Markkanen continues to look like an All-Star out there. Oh, and let’s not forget who’s leading the Western Conference, right?

4. Sacramento Kings (+11)

Okay, get your tongue off the ground now. Yes, these are the Sacramento Kings — the same ones that started off the gates losing their first four games. Don’t look now, but they’ve been almost unbeatable in the last two weeks, winning their last six games. Also, they’re suddenly fifth overall in the Western Conference! Guys like Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox have been stepping up!

5. Phoenix Suns (+1)

Wins against the Warriors and Knicks cannot totally offset disappointing losses to the Heat and Jazz this past week. Also, they have lost five of their last nine games, which is why Utah has unseated them as the best team in the Western Conference so far. They also need more support for Devin Booker, who has been a one-man wrecking crew. Still, their strong record and monster average point differential (No. 2 in the league) keep them in the top five of the Week 6 NBA Power Rankings.

6. Indiana Pacers (+8)

The Pacers are the East version of the Kings. Not much was expected of these teams, but instead, they’ve been pulling off upsets left and right. I mean, they’ve lost just two games this entire month, and they’ve risen to fifth overall in the East. Also, Tyrese Haliburton is playing like a friggin’ All-Star.

7. Washington Wizards (+4)

We need to give a ton of credit to the Wizards, who won two of their three games this past week. Their only loss was by just one point to the Thunder. They’re also second in the Southeast Division and will face a slumping, banged-up Heat squad twice this week.

8. Atlanta Hawks (no change)

ATL has had quite the roller-coaster ride this season, but they are still atop the Southeast and are tied for the fourth-best record in the entire league. They have also been impressive this month, winning six of their nine games so far. Yes, Trae Young needs to shoot much better, but how about the double-double machine that is Clint Capela, eh?

9. Los Angeles Clippers (+3)

The Clippers have quietly crept up the standings with a good November. Yes, they didn’t have the toughest schedule this past week, but they still got the job done going 3-1. They might have actually swept had it not been for a tight loss to the Mavs. Of course, the injury to Paul George is worth monitoring in the coming days and weeks.

10. Dallas Mavericks (no change)

No jump either way for the Mavs as they had a split with the Nuggets this past week. All things considered, this is a team that has still won a majority of its games and has not really gone through a major slump (yet). Also, Luka Doncic has been the best player so far in the NBA this entire season.

11. Denver Nuggets (-8)

The Nuggets should feel very good leaving Dallas with a split, but that won’t prevent them from a major slide down our Week 6 NBA Power Rankings. They actually went 1-2 this past week, and one of those losses was to the Knicks — yes, the Knicks! And at home, too! Of course, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic didn’t play in that game, and Denver has been very good when he does suit up.

12. New Orleans Pelicans (+1)

Fly, Pelicans, fly. New Orleans has been fun to watch this season, with the big three of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson. A tight loss to Boston this past weekend shouldn’t dampen their stock too much, though it’ll be interesting to see how they do against the Dubs, Spurs, and Grizzlies this week.

Our NOLA Big Three will be on display tomorrow against the current Big Three of the Warriors, but we'll show them what a Big Three is made of! GO PELICAN WARRIORS!! @PelicansNBA ,@JRobersonFOX8pic.twitter.com/toPN85BN4O — Richard Lemon (@megalon504) November 21, 2022

13. Memphis Grizzlies (-6)

The Grizzlies tumble out of the top 10 after losing three of their last four games. Interestingly, all three of those defeats have been on the road, where Memphis has been noticeably less potent. Injuries are ravaging this team, with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. all hurting.

14. Cleveland Cavaliers (-5)

We had the Cavs falling farther had it not been for their convincing win against the Heat. Now, they’ve won back-to-back after losing five in a row. That should restore the Cavs’ confidence, though games against the Hawks, Blazers, and Bucks this week will test their mettle anew.

15. Portland Trail Blazers (-11)

These Blazers have fallen fast and hard, with Daman Lillard suffering another injury setback. They’ve also just lost back-to-back against the Nets and Jazz. Keep in mind as well that the Blazers need to do much better at home, where they’ve won as many games as they’ve lost.

16. Brooklyn Nets (+6)

Well, look at them Brooklyn Nets, who continue to climb our NBA Power Rankings. Last week they climbed five spots, and now they move up six more. The Nets have, in fact, looked pretty good under Jacque Vaughn, who has steered them to seven wins in 11 games since he took over. Seeing Kyrie Irving back was also good for the team and the fans. He had 14 points in a win over the Grizzlies, while Ben Simmons is finally coming around.

17. Philadelphia 76ers (-1)

The Sixers actually were okay this past week, going 1-1, including a big win over the Bucks. However, they still have a long way to go to be relevant again in the Eastern Conference, where they are currently in the eighth spot. Having said that, Joel Embiid just cannot do everything on his own. He has led Philly in points, rebounds, and assists in each of their last three assignments. Tyrese Maxey joining James Harden on the bench with an injury doesn’t help.

18. Minnesota Timberwolves (+6)

The Wolves are fast climbers this week after winning their last three games. D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards have been scoring well, though they still want to see much stronger rim protection from Rudy Gobert. On paper, they should be favored against the Heat, Pacers, and Hornets this week.

19. Golden State Warriors (+6)

The defending champions are moving up in our Week 6 NBA Power Rankings. They are currently in fourth place in their division, though they have won three of their last four games. That includes their first road win of the season after they beat the Rockets. It’s also a very good sign that Klay Thompson popped the cap for 41 points against Houston. That’s only the second time he has scored 25 or more points this season.

20. Toronto Raptors (-3)

The Raptors might be second in their division, but they are also losers of three of their last five games. Scottie Barnes has not yet been the borderline All-Star we were expecting him to be, while a slew of injuries has limited the team’s potency and depth. They’ll have it tough against the Nets and Mavs this week.

21. Oklahoma City Thunder (-1)

The Thunder went 1-2 this past week and are bringing up the rear in the Northwest Division. Still, they did book an impressive road win in Washington, which underscores the potential of this squad. They have a packed schedule this week against the Knicks, Nuggets, Bulls, and Rockets. OKC should win at least two of those games, especially if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues at his scorching pace.

22. New York Knicks (-3)

NYK tipped off this past week with a big win in Denver, but then they lost back-to-back to the Warriors and Suns. They are currently still a top-10 team in the Eastern Conference, but the trio of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett just doesn’t seem to have a very high upside moving forward.

New York Knicks’ big three of RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, & Jalen Brunson looked impressive in their 121-112 WIN over Detroit! RJ: 30 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 10/17 FGM

Randle: 22 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 8/18 FGM

Brunson: 26 PTS, 7 AST, 4 STL, 8/16 FGM Thoughts on Knicks’ trio? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pRXXrKM0OD — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) November 12, 2022

23. Miami Heat (-5)

The Heat should be among our title contenders, but instead, they have been among our most disappointing. They lost three of their four games this past week and are currently outside the top 10 in the Eastern Conference. They just really need more production, in particular from Kyle Lowry. He just has not been anywhere near elite in terms of scoring, shooting, or playmaking. The injury bug is also biting this roster, hard.

24. Los Angeles Lakers (+3)

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a three-game winning streak! How about that, eh? That’s the biggest reason they are among our risers in these Week 6 NBA Power Rankings. Interestingly enough, LeBron James has not played in any of those wins, though. On the other hand, welcome back to the superstar version of Anthony Davis.

25. Orlando Magic (+1)

The Magic avoided going 0-4 this past week with a win over the Bulls. Conversely, they also could have beaten the Pacers. Are there signs of promise from this team? Sure. Can they execute more consistently on the floor? They should.

26. Chicago Bulls (-3)

Man, the Bulls are even more disappointing than the Heat right now. It seems like they’ve really felt the loss of Lonzo Ball, who could have given them so much in terms of shooting, playmaking, and defense. There was also some drama between Zach LaVine and Billy Donovan after LaVine got benched late in the loss to Orlando.

27. Houston Rockets (+3)

For the first time in weeks, the Rockets are out of the very bottom. A win over the Luka Doncic-less Mavs and competitive losses to the Pacers and Warriors can do that. Still, Houston is among the doormats of the NBA this season, and they might as well be tanking for Wemby in 2023.

28. San Antonio Spurs (-7)

Whatever promise and fight we think the Spurs had in October has all but dissipated in November. The Spurs have won just one game all month, and they have lost their last five games. They face a talented Pelicans team and a resurgent Lakers squad (twice more) this week.

29. Charlotte Hornets (no change)

The Hornets seemed ready to make a splash this week after opening with a win in Orlando, but successive losses to the Pacers, Cavs, and Wizards doused any fire they were feeling. They are last in their division and second to last in the Eastern Conference, with LaMelo Ball hurting again.

30. Detroit Pistons (-2)

The Pistons have won just one game since November started and have fallen to the very bottom of not just the division or the East but the entire league altogether. I mean, when your leading scorer is Bojan Bogdanovic, that really won’t place you high in any NBA Power Rankings, right? Plus, Cade Cunningham is now hurting and will miss time. Rough times for the Detroit rebuild, so keep an eye on that Wemby prize.