Deep bag vs. unreliable employee? This is the query the Los Angeles Lakers need to consider as they weigh a trade for Kyrie Irving, who requested out from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. We know what side LeBron James (and Magic Johnson) lands on.

👀👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2023

Kyrie has been linked to Los Angeles — where he lives and trains in the offseason — since last summer when he was unable to find a sign-and-trade partner. It’s widely known in NBA circles that he would like to play for the Lakers. LeBron and Irving have gushed about each other in public forums on numerous occasions in recent months. LeBron is always star-hunting and wants the Lakers to aggressively trade draft picks to upgrade the roster before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

The Lakers & Mavericks are among the teams expected to take part in Kyrie Irving trade talks, per @TheSteinLinehttps://t.co/K0EB3HSaiH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 3, 2023

Kyrie Irving is an other-worldly talent on the basketball court. He probably has the best handle and layup package of all time. He’s a 39.1% career three-point shooter averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 2022-23. He’s won a title and hit gigantic shots in the Finals. On paper, he’s the ideal third star to pair with LeBron and Anthony Davis. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has waited for a disgruntled star to become available before the deadline and has repeatedly said he’d only empty the holster (meaning dealing the Lakers’ two tradable future first-round picks: 2027 and 2029) for a needle-moving player. Kyrie, in theory, is that dude.

There are obvious reasons for Pelinka to offer Russell Westbrook and two first-rounders for Irving, especially if they can get the Nets to throw in Joe Harris (the Lakers need more large wings who can shoot, and Harris + Irving’s salary matches Westbrook’s).

On the other hand — and I’m going to put the still-ongoing problematic conspiracy posting aside — is Irving really worth the risk? This is real life, not 2K, and the NBA is a business. Championships are won by the players on the court, but it helps to have a high-functioning company, top-down. At some point, being a detrimental and perennially unreliable employee should matter, right? After all, Irving is requesting a trade because the Nets have no interest in extending him as he plays the best basketball of his life. Shouldn’t that be a warning sign?

Yes, Irving won a title playing with LeBron. He clearly wants to team up with James again and wear purple-and-gold. He’ll also want a long-term, $200 million extension as part of the trade. One would think he would be on his best behavior if he got his wish and ended up with the Lakers. One would think.

Kyrie has burned bridges with three straight employers. He requested a trade midseason from the Cleveland Cavaliers and threatened surgery as leverage. He sabotaged a supremely talented Boston Celtics squad in the playoffs once he decided he had a foot out the door. His four-year tenure in Brooklyn has been defined by instability and chaos. (He literally lamented two weeks ago that the Nets didn’t have enough committed guys in the locker room. He wanted Steve Nash to be their vibes coach then undermined him by holding his own practices. There’s a lot more…)

Kyrie's timeline since signing with Nets: In 2019-20, he played 20 games. In 20-21, he got hurt in the playoffs. In 21-22, he cratered the season by refusing to get vaxxed, forcing BK to trade Harden for Simmons. In 22-23, he demands a trade. Nets have paid him $136 million. pic.twitter.com/ToxpQAF4Ny — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) February 3, 2023

And! He has high-key been putrid in the postseason since the 2016 Cavs run — a historically epic performance, but he was a much less controversial and conspiratorial human being then. (Also, again, the conspiracy posting and offensive rhetoric he promotes is inexcusable and epitomizes his unpredictability.)

Maybe Kyrie would thrive with the Lakers for a season or two, elevate them into championship contenders for LeBron’s twilight, and therefore justify trading the picks. (I’m a New York Jets fan who believes that vaccinations are useful and the government is not out to get me, and I would be happy if they traded precious draft capital for two seasons of Aaron Rodgers). That’s the case for the deal from a Lakers perspective: Just hoop and chill for like a year and a half, and we’ll deal with drama down the road.

There’s just literally zero indication that 2023 Kyrie Irving can be relied upon, like at all, in any fashion, for more than a few months. But I get it — his bag is bottomless.