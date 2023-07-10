As the Portland Trail Blazers navigate through a field of trade offers in their efforts to appease the wishes of star point guard Damian Lillard, recent rumors suggest that multiple teams have been told to steer clear of Lillard due to his lack of interest in playing for them.

Initially, those reports seemed to be in regard to middling teams like the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz. Even a playoff-contender like the Boston Celtics found themselves being ushered to the side, as Turner Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes — who is notoriously close with Lillard — said that the seven-time All-Star wouldn't want to play in Boston.

However, there now appears to be another playoff-contender that Lillard and his camp have turned away: the Los Angeles Clippers.

Speaking to radio host Pat McAfee, NBA insider Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reports that “in those cases, where teams have done their backchannel research to find out what Dame is thinking whether he would want to play for us, whether it's the Clippers, whether it's the Celtics… I think the answer's been a resounding ‘No.'”

Lillard's lack of interest in playing for either franchise, if true, has yet to have an official reason attached.

In the Celtics' case, Lillard's disinterest might be tied to a fan base with a reputation for reeling off racist remarks. Notoriously loyal, the way that Isaiah Thomas, Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart's tenures ended there could play a part. Or maybe he just doesn't see the fit.

In the Clippers' case, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's injury concerns — as well as the future outlook of a franchise that was rumored to have tested the waters of a George trade — could be a source of concern.