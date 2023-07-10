The 2023-24 NBA season is still a few months away, but it's never too early to bet on some futures. The latest NBA odds courtesy of BetOnline have the Boston Celtics as the favorite to win the first edition of the In-Season Tournament in Vegas, while Damian Lillard, who is likely to be moved this summer after his trade request to the Portland Trail Blazers, is favored to win MVP at the event.

In-Season Tournament Odds

Winner

Boston Celtics +400

Denver Nuggets +450

Miami Heat +800

Golden State Warriors +1000

Los Angeles Lakers +1000

MVP

Damian Lillard +400

Nikola Jokic +500

Stephen Curry +900

LeBron James +900

Giannis Antetokounmpo +1100

It's rather interesting seeing the Celtics as the favorite right now, but they've had one busy offseason. Boston shipped off Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies, Grant Williams to the Mavericks, and traded for Kristaps Porzingis to give them a new Big 3 alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. That trio could end up being very, very special.

When it comes to the defending NBA champion Nuggets, they lost a key piece in Bruce Brown, who signed with the Pacers. Other than his departure though, the roster remains relatively the same. The Heat meanwhile lost Max Strus and Gabe Vincent to free agency, two important role players. However, if Dame ends up in South Beach, it's scary hours.

Speaking of Lillard, he doesn't want to be anywhere but Miami therefore we can certainly start to believe he will be lining up with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo when the In-Season Tournament rolls around if all goes to plan for the guard. Jokic, Curry, LeBron, and Giannis are some other candidates to win MVP at the tourney in Vegas, which should be a thrill for hoop fans. No Celtics in the MVP talk in Vegas, though.